India’s Jewellery Market Sees Rising Demand for Everyday Wear Collections

India’s jewellery industry is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences as buyers increasingly move towards lightweight and lifestyle-focused pieces designed for everyday use. Industry observers say this trend is opening up new growth opportunities for retailers and brands looking to expand beyond traditional occasion-based purchases.

For decades, jewellery buying in India has largely revolved around weddings, festivals and milestone celebrations. However, changing consumer habits, especially among younger buyers, are reshaping the market. Consumers are now seeking jewellery that complements daily fashion and personal style rather than only serving as an investment or ceremonial purchase.

Younger Consumers Drive Market Shift

Millennials and Gen Z consumers are playing a central role in this transition. Their purchasing choices are increasingly influenced by design, versatility and affordability. Jewellery is gradually becoming part of everyday styling, similar to apparel and accessories.

This shift is also changing buying patterns within the sector. Instead of infrequent purchases of heavy and high-value jewellery, consumers are opting for lighter pieces that can be worn regularly. Industry experts believe this could help create more consistent demand throughout the year.

According to Vishal Dholiya, Founder and Managing Director of HastmilapJewels & Aspiri, a Surat-based jewellery manufacturing company, the growing popularity of lightweight gold jewellery, gold vermeil and alternative diamond categories reflects increasing demand for accessible products that offer a premium appearance without significantly high price points. These categories are also helping attract younger and first-time buyers who may have previously avoided conventional jewellery formats.

Retailers Focus on Faster Consumer Engagement

Retailers are expected to benefit from this evolving market trend through faster inventory movement and increased repeat purchases. Unlike occasion-driven jewellery shopping, lifestyle jewellery encourages more frequent buying behaviour and ongoing customer engagement.

Industry stakeholders say the category also offers brands an opportunity to reduce dependence on seasonal sales cycles. Regular consumption patterns can provide more stable revenue visibility across the year while helping brands strengthen long-term customer relationships.

At the same time, retailers are increasingly focusing on curated collections and trend-led designs. Consumers are showing a preference for minimal and adaptable jewellery pieces that can transition easily between professional and social settings.

Brands Introduce Everyday Jewellery Collections

Several emerging brands and established jewellers are responding to this change by launching collections tailored for daily wear. Among them is Aspiri by House of Hastmilap Jewels, which has introduced offerings aimed at balancing affordability, quality and contemporary aesthetics.

Industry experts believe traditional jewellery players are gradually adapting their business strategies to align with changing consumer expectations. The focus is now expanding beyond ceremonial purchases to include lifestyle-driven consumption.

As the market evolves, analysts expect everyday jewellery to become an increasingly important segment within India’s retail landscape. Brands that successfully combine modern design, accessibility and consistent product innovation are likely to gain from the sector’s next phase of growth.

(This copy has been produced by the Infotainment Desk)