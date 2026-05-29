Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeINDIA AT 2047ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Speak On Infrastructure Financing

ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Speak On Infrastructure Financing

Montek Singh Ahluwalia served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 2004 to 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the key architects of India’s economic reforms.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 May 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Montek Singh Ahluwalia to speak on infrastructure financing.
  • He will discuss reviving public-private partnerships in India.
  • Ahluwalia is a veteran economist and policy architect.

Eminent economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, will address ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave at 10 AM. The session will be broadcast on ABP News and the network’s YouTube channel.

The theme of his address will be “Reviving PPP - Reimagining Infrastructure Financing”, focusing on the future of public-private partnership models and infrastructure funding in India.

Veteran Economist And Policy Architect

Montek Singh Ahluwalia served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 2004 to 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the key architects of India’s economic reforms.

Over the course of his career, he held several senior government positions, including Special Secretary to the Prime Minister from 1988 to 1990, Commerce Secretary from 1990 to 1991, and Finance Secretary from 1993 to 1998.

During his tenure at the Planning Commission, operating with the rank of Cabinet Minister, he oversaw the formulation of the 11th and 12th Five-Year Plans, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth.

Academic And International Contributions

Ahluwalia completed his B.A. from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, before attending Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship, where he earned both an M.A. and an M.Phil. in Economics.

He began his professional career at the World Bank in 1968 and later became one of its youngest Division Chiefs.

From 2001 to 2004, he served as the first Director of the Independent Evaluation Office at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.

Honours And Continuing Public Policy Role

In 2011, Ahluwalia was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to public service and economic policy.

He documented his experiences during India’s high-growth years in his 2019 memoir, “Backstage: The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years”.

He has also held distinguished professorships at the Stern School of Management at New York University and the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University.

ALSO READ: ABP India @2047 Conclave To Bring Together Politicians, Business Leaders And Film Stars

Currently, he remains an Honorary Fellow of Magdalen College, Oxford, and continues to contribute to debates on India’s economic policy, climate strategy and global macroeconomic issues.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Pak's US Influence Op Exposed; Lobbying Firm Hired To Access White House, Pentagon

Before You Go

India@2047 Summit: Modi Calls for Innovation, Reforms, and National Resolve

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Montek Singh Ahluwalia and what is his relevance?

Montek Singh Ahluwalia is an eminent economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India. He is a key architect of India's economic reforms and has held numerous senior government positions.

What will be the theme of Montek Singh Ahluwalia's address at the India @ 2047 Conclave?

The theme of his address is

When and where can I watch Montek Singh Ahluwalia's session?

His session will be broadcast on ABP News and the network's YouTube channel at 10 AM. The exact date is not specified in the article.

What significant academic and international roles has Montek Singh Ahluwalia held?

He earned degrees from Delhi University and Oxford, and began his career at the World Bank. He also served as the first Director of the Independent Evaluation Office at the IMF.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 11:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Montek Singh Ahluwalia ABP India @ 2047 Conclave Infrastructure Financing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

INDIA AT 2047
ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Speak On Infrastructure Financing
ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Speak On Infrastructure Financing
INDIA AT 2047
ABP India @2047 Conclave To Bring Together Politicians, Business Leaders And Film Stars
ABP India @2047 Conclave To Bring Together Politicians, Business Leaders And Film Stars
INDIA AT 2047
‘Casting Directors Wouldn’t Even Answer My Calls’: Rakul Preet Opens Up On Being An Outsider In Bollywood
‘Casting Directors Wouldn’t Even Answer My Calls’: Rakul Preet Opens Up On Being An Outsider In Bollywood
INDIA AT 2047
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Will Nitish Kumar Remain Bihar CM For Five Years? Dharmendra Pradhan Responds
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Will Nitish Kumar Remain Bihar CM For Five Years? Dharmendra Pradhan Responds
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised
WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget