ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Speak On Infrastructure Financing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Montek Singh Ahluwalia to speak on infrastructure financing.

He will discuss reviving public-private partnerships in India.

Ahluwalia is a veteran economist and policy architect.

Eminent economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, will address ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave at 10 AM. The session will be broadcast on ABP News and the network’s YouTube channel.

The theme of his address will be “Reviving PPP - Reimagining Infrastructure Financing”, focusing on the future of public-private partnership models and infrastructure funding in India.

Veteran Economist And Policy Architect

Montek Singh Ahluwalia served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 2004 to 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the key architects of India’s economic reforms.

Over the course of his career, he held several senior government positions, including Special Secretary to the Prime Minister from 1988 to 1990, Commerce Secretary from 1990 to 1991, and Finance Secretary from 1993 to 1998.

During his tenure at the Planning Commission, operating with the rank of Cabinet Minister, he oversaw the formulation of the 11th and 12th Five-Year Plans, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth.

Academic And International Contributions

Ahluwalia completed his B.A. from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, before attending Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship, where he earned both an M.A. and an M.Phil. in Economics.

He began his professional career at the World Bank in 1968 and later became one of its youngest Division Chiefs.

From 2001 to 2004, he served as the first Director of the Independent Evaluation Office at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.

Honours And Continuing Public Policy Role

In 2011, Ahluwalia was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to public service and economic policy.

He documented his experiences during India’s high-growth years in his 2019 memoir, “Backstage: The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years”.

He has also held distinguished professorships at the Stern School of Management at New York University and the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University.

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Currently, he remains an Honorary Fellow of Magdalen College, Oxford, and continues to contribute to debates on India’s economic policy, climate strategy and global macroeconomic issues.

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