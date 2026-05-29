Montek Singh Ahluwalia is an eminent economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India. He is a key architect of India's economic reforms and has held numerous senior government positions.
ABP India @ 2047 Conclave: Montek Singh Ahluwalia To Speak On Infrastructure Financing
Montek Singh Ahluwalia served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 2004 to 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the key architects of India’s economic reforms.
- Montek Singh Ahluwalia to speak on infrastructure financing.
- He will discuss reviving public-private partnerships in India.
- Ahluwalia is a veteran economist and policy architect.
Eminent economist and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, will address ABP Network’s India @ 2047 Conclave at 10 AM. The session will be broadcast on ABP News and the network’s YouTube channel.
The theme of his address will be “Reviving PPP - Reimagining Infrastructure Financing”, focusing on the future of public-private partnership models and infrastructure funding in India.
Veteran Economist And Policy Architect
Montek Singh Ahluwalia served as the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 2004 to 2014 and is widely regarded as one of the key architects of India’s economic reforms.
Over the course of his career, he held several senior government positions, including Special Secretary to the Prime Minister from 1988 to 1990, Commerce Secretary from 1990 to 1991, and Finance Secretary from 1993 to 1998.
During his tenure at the Planning Commission, operating with the rank of Cabinet Minister, he oversaw the formulation of the 11th and 12th Five-Year Plans, which focused on inclusive and sustainable growth.
Academic And International Contributions
Ahluwalia completed his B.A. from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, before attending Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship, where he earned both an M.A. and an M.Phil. in Economics.
He began his professional career at the World Bank in 1968 and later became one of its youngest Division Chiefs.
From 2001 to 2004, he served as the first Director of the Independent Evaluation Office at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C.
Honours And Continuing Public Policy Role
In 2011, Ahluwalia was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to public service and economic policy.
He documented his experiences during India’s high-growth years in his 2019 memoir, “Backstage: The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years”.
He has also held distinguished professorships at the Stern School of Management at New York University and the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University.
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Currently, he remains an Honorary Fellow of Magdalen College, Oxford, and continues to contribute to debates on India’s economic policy, climate strategy and global macroeconomic issues.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Montek Singh Ahluwalia and what is his relevance?
What will be the theme of Montek Singh Ahluwalia's address at the India @ 2047 Conclave?
The theme of his address is
When and where can I watch Montek Singh Ahluwalia's session?
His session will be broadcast on ABP News and the network's YouTube channel at 10 AM. The exact date is not specified in the article.
What significant academic and international roles has Montek Singh Ahluwalia held?
He earned degrees from Delhi University and Oxford, and began his career at the World Bank. He also served as the first Director of the Independent Evaluation Office at the IMF.