Why Eye Problems Are No Longer Limited To Old Age? Here’s What You Should Know

Nowadays‍‌‍‍‌ eye problems are no longer attributed to just elderly people. Rather a variety of factors in the current lifestyle have caused people of all ages to be affected. Getting more and more hours in front of the computer, not eating properly and stress caused by the environment are the major contributors to this. No matter who we are, protecting our sight through early diagnosis and treatment cannot be stressed enough.

Excessive Screen Time And Eye Damage

Using digital devices for long hours is the biggest reason for digital eye strain, nearsightedness, and lack of moisture in the eyes not only in adults but also in children. The blue light radiated by the screens harms the retina that may lead to such conditions as macular degeneration, which usually occurs in old age. If one’s diet is not rich enough in such elements as omega-3 as well as antioxidants, the immune system of the eyes will not be able to fight the oxidative stress sufficiently.

Why Myopia Cases Are Rising Rapidly

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of cases of myopia all over the world. For instance, at the time of the pandemic when kids had to stay indoors, not only the already existing bad habit of near work was aggravated but also the opportunity for natural dopamine production in the retina was lost which happens through outdoor activities. Dopamine inhibits eyeball axial elongation and without it, the eyeball gets longer. A research project revealed that the proportion of young people living in big cities who have myopia has more than doubled since the 1990s and therefore these young people are prematurely at risk of getting glaucoma or retinal ‍‌‍‍‌detachment.

Lifestyle Diseases Affecting Young Eyes

Diabetic retinopathy is infiltrating the youth primarily due to their sedentary nature, obesity, and diabetes. Smoking and exposure to UV rays are other factors that can lead to the early appearance of cataracts (even before 40 years of age). Stress-induced poor sleep habits can also worsen symptoms of floaters and blepharitis.

Simple Habits To Protect Your Eyes

Due to increasing screen time and different lifestyle risks, eye health requires people to be more proactive. One easy way to do this is by following the 20-20-20 rule: look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds after every 20 minutes of the usage to relieve strain and dryness.

Going outdoors regularly is essential for children; at least 2 hours a day should be spent outside. Exposure to sunlight results in the production of retinal dopamine which has the effect of delaying the spread of myopia. For protection against blue light and oxidation, consider adding spinach, salmon, and nuts to your diet as these are good sources of lutein/zeaxanthin.

Annual eye check-ups will assist in the detection of problems like glaucoma at an early stage. Blue-light filters should be used at night and one should keep hydrated so that the tears are stable which will help to preserve the sight regardless of one's ‍‌‍‍‌age.

Dr. Purendra Bhasin is Surgeon, Founder and Director of Ratan Jyoti Netralaya, Gwalior

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

