Why Do UTIs Keep Coming Back In Women? Know The Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Tips

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women are more susceptible to UTIs due to anatomy and hormones.

Painful urination, frequent urge, pelvic discomfort are common symptoms.

Staying hydrated and good hygiene reduce UTI risk significantly.

Recurrent UTIs and severe symptoms require professional medical consultation.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) can affect both men and women, but women are more likely to develop it. While a UTI is usually treatable, ignoring symptoms or experiencing repeated infections may require medical attention. Certain everyday habits and health-related factors can increase the risk of developing a UTI. Knowing the common causes and taking appropriate precautions can help reduce the risk.

Why Do Women Get UTI More Often?

One of the main reasons women are more prone to UTIs is anatomy. The female urethra is shorter than the male urethra, which makes it easier for bacteria to travel towards the bladder. Hormonal changes can also play a role. During menopause, declining oestrogen levels can affect the natural protective environment of the urinary tract, potentially increasing the risk of infection. Pregnancy is another factor that can increase the likelihood of a UTI. As the uterus grows, it can put pressure on the bladder and may make it harder to empty it completely. Urine remaining in the bladder can create an environment where bacteria may multiply. Some contraceptive methods, particularly diaphragms and spermicides, may also increase the risk of UTIs in some women. Sexual activity can be another contributing factor because bacteria can enter the urinary tract during intercourse.

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What Are The Symptoms Of UTI?

The symptoms of a UTI can vary, but common signs include a burning or painful sensation while urinating and a frequent or urgent need to urinate. A person may feel the urge to urinate repeatedly but pass only a small amount of urine. Other symptoms can include discomfort or pain in the lower abdomen or pelvic area. Urine may appear cloudy or have a stronger-than-usual smell. Blood in the urine can also occur in some cases. If the infection spreads to the kidneys, more serious symptoms may develop. These can include fever, chills, pain in the back or side, nausea and vomiting. Such symptoms should not be ignored and require prompt medical attention.

How Can You Reduce The Risk Of UTI?

Some simple habits may help lower the risk of UTIs. Drinking enough water throughout the day can encourage regular urination and help flush bacteria from the urinary tract. Avoid using scented soaps, sprays, deodorants or other irritating products around the genital area. It is also advisable not to hold urine for prolonged periods. Urinating after sexual intercourse may help clear bacteria that may have entered the urinary tract. Wearing breathable cotton underwear and avoiding excessively tight clothing can also help maintain comfort and reduce moisture. Some people include probiotic foods such as yoghurt and buttermilk in their diet. However, these foods should not be considered a substitute for medical treatment.

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Do Not Ignore Recurrent UTI

If UTIs keep returning, it is important to consult a healthcare professional rather than repeatedly treating the symptoms on your own. Recurrent infections can sometimes be linked to underlying factors that need to be evaluated. If antibiotics are prescribed by a doctor, take them exactly as directed and complete the prescribed course unless your healthcare professional advises otherwise. Avoid taking antibiotics without medical advice.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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