More Hotels, Hospitals In Delhi? What MPD-2047 Plans For High-Density Areas

MPD-2047 focuses on transit corridors, mixed-use development and high-density growth. This could create greater opportunities for hotels and other commercial activities around Metro stations, major transport hubs and newly developing areas.

Under Delhi’s existing planning framework, hotels are permitted not only in commercial areas but also in locations linked to ISBTs, bus terminals, railway stations, airports and other transport nodes, subject to prescribed parking and development norms.

The new master plan also proposes several measures aimed at supporting the growth of the hotel sector.

Greater Focus On Hospitals And Healthcare

One of the key objectives of MPD-2047 is to expand healthcare capacity in line with Delhi’s growing population. With the focus on high-density development, the plan is expected to prioritise access to hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and other healthcare facilities closer to residential areas.

The existing Delhi Master Plan has separate planning provisions for hospitals as well as tertiary healthcare centres, nursing homes, polyclinics, dispensaries, diagnostic centres and geriatric and paediatric centres.

Will High-Density Areas Get More Facilities?

MPD-2047 proposes shifting Delhi's development pattern towards more vertical and compact growth. Areas such as UER-II are planned for high-density residential and mixed-use development.

This could allow hospitals, hotels, commercial establishments and other essential services to be integrated more effectively with residential development in newly emerging areas.

Could Transport Hubs Boost Hotels And Healthcare?

MPD-2047 proposes the development of three major multi-modal transport hubs -- Anand Vihar-Karkardooma, Kashmere Gate and Nizamuddin-Sarai Kale Khan. The concentration of passengers, workers and nearby residents around these hubs could drive greater demand for services such as hotels, retail outlets and healthcare facilities.