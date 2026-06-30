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English NewsHealthWhat Is Popcorn Lung? Experts Explain The Rare Disease, Symptoms And Treatment

What Is Popcorn Lung? Experts Explain The Rare Disease, Symptoms And Treatment

From vaping to chemical exposure, experts explain the causes of popcorn lung and how the rare disease affects breathing.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Popcorn lung permanently scars tiny lung airways; early detection crucial.
  • Originally linked to diacetyl, causes now include infections and vaping.
  • Symptoms resemble asthma; diagnosis involves multiple medical tests.
  • Treatments manage progression, but avoiding hazardous exposure is crucial.

Bronchiolitis obliterans, the official term for popcorn lung, is an uncommon but dangerous illness that affects the lungs' tiniest airways. Although exposure to a flavouring chemical used in the production of microwave popcorn at work initially brought attention to the condition, doctors say it can also develop as a result of lung transplants, autoimmune diseases, certain respiratory infections, exposure to toxic fumes and in certain situations, the use of vaping products containing hazardous chemicals. Despite being rare, the illness leaves permanent scars, thus early detection is crucial to halting its progression.

Why Is It Called Popcorn Lung?

After extended exposure to diacetyl, a chemical once frequently used to make buttery flavouring, workers at a microwave popcorn manufacturing plant acquired severe lung disease, giving rise to the condition's name. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that diacetyl exposure at work was associated with bronchiolitis obliterans in industrial workers, leading to increased workplace safety protocols.

According to a report by NDTV, although the condition was first associated with microwave popcorn manufacturing, occupational exposure is no longer regarded as the main cause. The illness, per several reports, has also been connected to serious respiratory infections, autoimmune diseases, lung transplants and specific chemicals present in some vaping products.

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Symptoms Often Resemble Other Lung Conditions

The fact that popcorn lung is often confused with asthma or chronic bronchitis is one of the main problems. The American Lung Association states that among the most typical symptoms are a chronic dry cough, wheezing, dyspnea during physical exercise and increased difficulties exercising. Additionally, Dr Kumar stated that patients frequently have a chronic dry cough, increasing dyspnea and decreased exercise tolerance symptoms that can cause a delay in diagnosis because they mimic more prevalent respiratory conditions.

How Is Popcorn Lung Diagnosed And Treated?

The Cleveland Clinic states that bronchiolitis obliterans cannot be confirmed by a single test. To make a diagnosis, doctors typically combine the patient's medical history with lung function tests, high-resolution CT scans and if required, bronchoscopy or lung biopsy.

The goal of treatment is to decrease the progression of the disease and enhance quality of life, even though the scarring cannot be undone. Inhaled medications, corticosteroids, pulmonary rehabilitation, oxygen therapy, and, in more difficult situations, lung transplantation may all be part of the treatment, depending on the underlying reason. Additionally, doctors emphasise that one of the most important aspects of treatment is preventing future exposure to dangerous substances or vaping products.

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When Should You Seek Medical Advice?

If a chronic cough, unexplained dyspnea or wheezing persists for several weeks, medical professionals advise getting help, especially if the person has a history of vaping, chemical exposure or a serious respiratory infection. Early assessment can help detect lung disease earlier and stop future deterioration in lung function, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

Although popcorn lung is still uncommon, experts stress that awareness is crucial. For those with this irreversible illness, early detection of the symptoms, limiting exposure to dangerous airborne pollutants and fast medical attention can help maintain lung function and improve long-term results.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.



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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Popcorn Lung?

Bronchiolitis obliterans is an uncommon but dangerous illness affecting the lungs' tiniest airways. It causes permanent scarring, making early detection crucial to halting its progression.

Why is it called Popcorn Lung?

The name arose when workers exposed to diacetyl, a chemical in microwave popcorn flavoring, developed severe lung disease. This led to increased workplace safety protocols for industrial workers.

What causes Popcorn Lung?

It can result from lung transplants, autoimmune diseases, specific respiratory infections, toxic fume exposure, and certain vaping products. Occupational exposure is no longer considered the main cause.

What are the symptoms of Popcorn Lung?

Common symptoms include a chronic dry cough, wheezing, dyspnea during physical exercise, and decreased exercise tolerance. These symptoms often mimic more common respiratory conditions like asthma.

How is Popcorn Lung diagnosed?

Diagnosis combines medical history with lung function tests, high-resolution CT scans, and sometimes bronchoscopy or lung biopsy. No single test can confirm bronchiolitis obliterans.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Respiratory Diseases Lung Health Popcorn Lung Bronchiolitis Obliterans
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