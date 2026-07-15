Weekly Insulin Could Be A Game-Changer For Diabetes Care; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Novo Nordisk launched world's first once-weekly basal insulin.

Offers type 2 patients more convenient diabetes treatment option.

Daily diabetes management and doctor consultation remain essential.

Millions of individuals worldwide have been treated for diabetes with regular insulin injections for decades. However, patients now have a new option thanks to advancements in diabetes management. The world's first once-weekly basal insulin, Awiqli (insulin icodec), was released in a number of nations, including India, by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO).

For those who qualify, the procedure may make managing diabetes more convenient by reducing the annual number of injections from 365 to just 52. Although this is a significant advancement, experts stress that not everyone should use weekly insulin in place of daily insulin. Rather, it increases the variety of diabetic treatment options.

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How Daily And Weekly Insulin Differ

When the body is unable to adequately make or utilise insulin, insulin treatment helps control blood sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) states that basal insulin maintains steady glucose levels by working gradually throughout the day and night.

Conventional basal insulins need to be injected once a day and have a half-day half-life. In contrast, patients can administer a single injection every seven days while receiving comparable background insulin coverage using Novo Nordisk's insulin icodec (Awiqli), which is designed to stay effective for a full week. The primary difference between the two treatments is how often they must be given, even though they both seek to achieve consistent blood sugar management.

Is Weekly Insulin Suitable For Everyone?

Even though once-weekly insulin is convenient, not all patients should receive it. Adults with type 2 diabetes who need basal insulin are currently the primary target. Traditional daily insulin schedules may still be more beneficial for people on complicated insulin regimens, such as several mealtime injections.

After taking into account variables such as blood glucose patterns, other drugs, general health, lifestyle, and the person's risk of low blood sugar, medical professionals choose the best course of action.

Potential Benefits Beyond Convenience

There may be benefits to reducing injections that go beyond comfort. According to studies, injection tiredness or worries about giving daily injections drive many patients to postpone starting insulin or occasionally miss doses. For certain people, a weekly routine could facilitate long-term diabetes control and increase treatment adherence.

In people with type 2 diabetes, clinical trials assessing insulin icodec have also shown blood sugar management comparable to once-daily basal insulin, indicating that fewer injections may not always equate to less efficacy.

Managing Diabetes Still Requires Daily Care

Diabetes care is still a daily task, even though insulin may only be administered once a week. Maintaining good glycaemic control still requires regular blood glucose testing, a healthy diet, exercise, controlling weight and taking other prescription medications.

Additionally, because different insulin formulations have varying dose schedules and monitoring requirements, experts advise patients to never alter their insulin regimen without first visiting their healthcare physician.

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Looking Ahead

One of the biggest advancements in the treatment of diabetes in recent years is the introduction of Novo Nordisk's once-weekly insulin. For many adults with type 2 diabetes, it may increase convenience and treatment adherence by lessening the strain of frequent injections. Experts emphasise that weekly insulin should not be used in place of daily insulin, but rather as an extra choice. The best course of action is still to properly regulate blood sugar while taking into account a patient's lifestyle and medical requirements.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.





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