Using Your Phone For Hours? 5 Effective Hand Exercises To Reduce Pain And Stiffness

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prolonged device use strains fingers, wrists, causing stiffness and grip loss.

Wrist stretches relieve forearm tension from continuous phone and laptop use.

Thumb exercises reduce stress from frequent scrolling and typing motions.

Simple finger and wrist movements improve flexibility and blood circulation.

Spending long hours on smartphones and laptops has quietly become part of daily life, but it often comes at a cost. Frequent scrolling, typing, and holding devices for extended periods can lead to hand discomfort, stiffness, and even a noticeable drop in grip strength. The strain mainly affects the fingers and wrists, especially when devices are used in awkward positions. However, a few simple exercises and mindful habits can go a long way in easing this stress. Here are five easy hand exercises that can help reduce pain and restore flexibility.

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Wrist Flexor And Extensor Stretch

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

Continuous use of mobile phones and laptops puts the most strain on the wrist and forearm muscles. This stretch is considered highly effective in relieving that tension. Extend one arm forward with your palm facing down. Using your other hand, gently pull your fingers towards yourself until you feel a mild stretch in the forearm. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds. Then turn your palm upward and repeat the same process. This helps reduce forearm pain and improves flexibility.

Thumb Opposition And Base Thumb Stretch

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

Frequent scrolling and typing place significant stress on the thumb. To ease this, open your hand and touch your thumb to each of your fingers one by one. Repeat this 5 to 10 times. Then gently pull your thumb backward with your other hand and hold for 15 to 20 seconds. This exercise helps release tension built up at the base of the thumb.

Tendon Gliding Exercise

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

Repetitive typing and scrolling can make finger movements stiff. To restore flexibility, try tendon gliding. Keep your hand straight and bend your fingers into a tabletop position, where only the top joints are bent while the base remains straight. Then make a full fist and return your hand to a straight position. Repeat this slowly 5 to 8 times. This exercise improves tendon flexibility in the fingers and palms.

Handshake And Wrist Rotation Break

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

Holding your phone for long periods can reduce blood circulation in the hands and wrists. To improve this, let your hands hang loosely and shake them gently for 10 to 15 seconds, as if flicking off water. Then rotate your wrists up and down about 10 times. This simple movement helps boost blood flow and reduces stiffness.

Finger Spreads And Gentle Fists

(Image Source: ABP Live AI)

Constant small movements on smartphones can reduce finger flexibility. To regain it, open your hands and spread your fingers as wide as possible. Hold for 3 to 5 seconds, then relax. Next, form a gentle fist, hold for 5 seconds, and release. This exercise enhances flexibility and improves blood circulation in the fingers.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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