Know Your Eyes: Understanding Glaucoma Before It Steals Your Vision

It is often said that our eyes are the windows to the world. Glaucoma is a condition that very slowly, silently, and painlessly closes these windows. Alarmingly, glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide, largely because it progresses without noticeable symptoms in its early stages.

Why Glaucoma Is More Dangerous Than Cataract

Unlike cataract, where vision loss can be restored with surgery, vision lost due to glaucoma can never be recovered. This makes early detection and timely treatment absolutely crucial.

How Glaucoma Affects Vision

At the heart of glaucoma lies damage to the optic nerve, a vital structure that carries visual signals from the eye to the brain. The optic nerve is composed of millions of delicate nerve fibres. In glaucoma, these nerve fibres gradually die, usually due to elevated pressure inside the eye or increased vulnerability of the nerve. When a significant number of these fibres are lost, permanent blindness ensues.

Understanding who is at risk is the first step in preventing vision loss.

Age As A Key Risk Factor

Age is one of the most important risk factors. As we grow older, the risk of glaucoma naturally increases. Therefore, it is advisable that every individual above the age of 40 undergo a routine eye examination that includes glaucoma screening.

The Role Of Family History

Family history plays a significant role. Glaucoma often runs in families. Individuals with a family history should begin screening at an earlier age, as baseline investigations help detect subtle nerve damage or early visual field loss.

Eye Pressure And Optic Nerve Damage

High intraocular pressure is another major risk factor. Just as blood pressure affects the blood vessels in our body, the eye has its own pressure. Elevated eye pressure can damage the optic nerve over time.

Other High-Risk Groups And Conditions

Certain populations, including Africans, Asians, and Hispanics, have a higher prevalence of glaucoma. Additionally, conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, prolonged use of steroid medications, high power spectacles, thin corneas, and a history of eye injury further increase the risk.

Managing Glaucoma: Early Detection Makes The Difference

The good news is that glaucoma is highly manageable if detected early. Treatment is usually simple and effective, most commonly in the form of eye drops that protect the optic nerve. Only about 10% of patients require surgical intervention.

Protecting Your Vision From Glaucoma

Regular eye check-ups, early diagnosis, and consistent treatment can prevent needless blindness. Glaucoma may be silent, but with awareness and timely care, it does not have to steal one’s sight.

Dr Ankit Vinayak is Head Clinical Services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Gurgaon

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

