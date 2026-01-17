Reheated Rice And Food Poisoning: What You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthReheated Rice And Food Poisoning: What You Need To Know

Reheating rice is common in many homes, but improper storage and handling can pose hidden food safety risks that are often overlooked.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:07 PM (IST)

(By Simrat Kathuria)

Now, rice is among those items that are reheated frequently, besides being one of the most-cooked items in Indian kitchens. Reheating the leftovers of food items is a very usual practice, but a small secret related to food safety is that, in the case of rice, not everyone is aware of. Depending on the storage and reheating conditions, the rice may spoil and cause food poisoning; one of the bacteria responsible for this food poisoning is known as Bacillus cereus.

How Rice Can Be Unsafe? 

Unprepared rice has Bacillus cereus spores, one of the bacteria that make this heat-resistant bacterium naturally found on Earth. People usually think that all bacteria are killed by cooking, but the spores can survive the high temperature. 

However, if rice stays at a high temperature for too long without cooling, then all the spores may turn into bacteria and multiply rapidly. Along with multiplying, they will also produce toxins.

Symptoms Of Rice-Related Food Poisoning

Symptoms of rice-related food poisoning usually occur within 1 to 6 hours of ingesting the contaminated rice. 

  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • Abdominal cramps
  • Mild fever or weakness

Most of the time, the cases are mild, lasting less than 24 hours, but children, pregnant women, elderly people, and those with poor immunity are at greater risk.

When Reheated Rice Is Safe

The issue is not with reheated rice but with its poor storage. Rice can be reheated safely if:

  • Cooling after cooking was performed quickly (under 1-2 hours),
  • Refrigerator storage was below 5 °C,
  • The rice was kept for no longer than 24 hours,
  • Reheating was done only once, and the rice was eaten immediately.

Tips For Safe Storage And Reheating

To reduce risk:

  • Refrigerate cooked rice within an hour, especially in summer.
  • Use a sealed container to keep rice in the refrigerator.
  • Do not reheat rice more than once.

In itself, reheated rice is not dangerous; only the wrong handling makes it so. The perfect combination of heat-resistant bacterial spores, warm storage conditions, and delayed refrigeration triggers the production of toxins. Food safety is not about fear; it is about awareness. Proper storage, along with proper cooking techniques and one’s knowledge about this wonderful staple, can help one enjoy it without fear.

Simrat Kathuria is Celebrity Dietician & Wellness Coach

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
