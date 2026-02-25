Holi is a festival of joy, vibrant colours and celebration. As people herald in a new season with colour, symbolising colour in all aspects of life, it warrants that this celebration is done with precaution. Tradition wise, turmeric, sandalwood and flower extracts were used in the making process of Holi colours.

In today’s times, there is often a flip side of celebrations - preventable eye injuries that could have been avoided with simple precautions. Synthetic dyes and heavy metals such as lead or chromium are used which can lead to harmful effects like burning, redness, infections, allergies and even long-term damage.

Eye Injuries Due To Chemicals

A study once conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences found that nearly 13.8% of emergency visits during Holi were due to eye injuries associated with chemicals. This is indeed the case in practical life. Most of them involved redness due to sub conjunctival haemorrhage, corneal abrasions (scratches on the eye surface), and chemical conjunctivitis caused by synthetic "gulal" or forceful water balloon injuries.

Young men of ages 21–30 were most commonly affected, ostensibly due to how they tend to play rough. Even in the current context, while many injuries I see are mild, some can threaten vision if treatment is delayed and unfortunately, many patients seek help only a day later, which increases the risk of complications.

Preventive Tips

If colour enters your eyes, it is very important that you don’t rub them. Rubbing can cause corneal abrasions and worsen irritation. Instead of rubbing, gently rinse with clean water or sterile saline if available. Lean your head back and pour clean water from the inner corner of the eye outward to wash away particles.

Don’t splash the water forcefully and don’t use any medical drops without the prescription of an ophthalmologist. Preservative-free lubricating drops can be used and are safe for mild irritation.

Exercise Caution

It is always better to be precautionary than getting delayed treatment. Wear sunglasses or swimming goggles which will cover your eyes from all the sides while playing colors. To prevent colours from sticking, apply thin layer of coconut oil or petroleum jelly around the eyes. Choose organic or herbal colours, avoid dry powders and maintain a safe distance from water balloons. Don’t wear contact lenses, it can worsen the side effects.

Wash your face and eyes gently with cold water after you are done playing colours. If redness, blurred vision, swelling, or persistent discomfort continues, consult an eye specialist immediately. A preferred window is within 1 to 4 hours of the incident.

Holi should leave you with beautiful memories, not blurry vision. Celebrate responsibly, protect your eyes, and let the colours remain a symbol of happiness, not harm.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

