World Yoga Day 2026: 8 Simple Yoga Poses To Begin Your Wellness Journey

Every year on February 22, World Yoga Day encourages people across the globe to pause, stretch, breathe and reconnect with themselves. Rooted in ancient tradition yet embraced by modern lifestyles, yoga has become a powerful tool for improving flexibility, building strength and calming the mind. From easing stress to supporting digestion and posture, its benefits go far beyond the mat.

Here’s a beginner-friendly guide to easy yoga poses that can help you build confidence and consistency.

Virabhadrasana I (Warrior 1)

Virabhadrasana channels focus and stamina. Step back into a lunge, raise your arms overhead and square your hips forward as you breathe deeply. This dynamic posture improves balance, strengthens the legs and lower back, and helps release tension stored in the shoulders, especially helpful for those with sedentary routines.

Shishuasana (Child’s Pose)

Think of this as your reset button. From an all-fours position, gently lower your hips to your heels and rest your chest over your knees. This calming stretch soothes the nervous system, eases constipation and lengthens the hips and thighs while offering a much-needed mental pause.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

It may look simple, but Mountain Pose forms the foundation of many standing postures. Stand tall with your feet grounded and spine elongated, arms relaxed by your sides. It sharpens posture, strengthens leg muscles and enhances concentration, teaching you awareness and alignment.

Marjariasana (Cat–Cow Pose)

A gentle flow between arching and rounding your back, Cat–Cow is ideal for warming up the spine. Moving with your breath, you alternate between lifting and scooping the spine while on all fours. This pose improves spinal flexibility, supports digestion and strengthens the knees, wrists and shoulders, all while calming the mind.n

Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose)

Often called Butterfly Pose, this seated stretch involves bringing the soles of your feet together while keeping your spine upright. It enhances flexibility in the groin and hips, supports healthy bowel movement and may help relieve menstrual discomfort. Slow breathing here deepens relaxation.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

One of yoga’s most recognisable poses, this inverted V-shape posture builds both strength and flexibility. By lifting your hips toward the ceiling and pressing your heels downward, you decompress the spine, tone the arms and legs, and open the shoulders. It also gently calms the nervous system.

Janu Shirasana (One-Legged Forward Bend)

This seated forward fold offers a full-body stretch with a mild spinal twist. Extend one leg, fold the other inward and bend forward from the hips while keeping the spine straight. The posture stretches the lower back, massages abdominal and pelvic organs, and tones the shoulders.

Konasana (Angle Pose)

If long work hours leave you stiff, Angle Pose delivers a refreshing side stretch. Standing upright, raise one arm and bend sideways while keeping your chest facing forward. It boosts spinal flexibility, tones the upper body and may help relieve discomfort linked to constipation and sciatica.

