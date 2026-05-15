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HomeHealth6 Summer Health Tips: Foods You Should Avoid During Hot Weather

6 Summer Health Tips: Foods You Should Avoid During Hot Weather

From fried snacks to sugary drinks, certain foods may increase dehydration and tiredness during extreme heat. Here’s what experts suggest avoiding this summer.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 May 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avoid spicy, fried, and oily foods during heatwaves.
  • Limit caffeine and sugary drinks to prevent dehydration.
  • Processed and salty foods can worsen dehydration effects.
  • Opt for light, hydrating foods like fruits and curds.

As temperatures continue to rise across many parts of India, most people are trying everything possible to stay cool, from drinking chilled beverages to sitting directly under the AC all day. But while people often focus on what to eat during summer, experts say knowing what not to eat during extreme heat is equally important.

Certain foods may increase body heat, dehydration and tiredness, making it harder for the body to handle hot weather. Doctors and health experts say eating lighter and hydrating foods during summer can help the body feel more comfortable and energetic.

Spicy Food Cause Discomfort

Extremely spicy food can make the body feel hotter during peak summer days. Foods loaded with chillies and strong spices may increase sweating and irritation, especially during heatwaves.

While spicy food does not directly cause illness, experts say excessive consumption during extreme heat may make some people feel uncomfortable or dehydrated more quickly.

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1. Fried And Oily Foods 

Samosas, pakoras, fries and other oily snacks may taste tempting during rainy evenings, but experts say they are not the best choice during extremely hot weather.

Heavy, oily foods often take longer to digest, which can make the body feel sluggish and tired. During summer, many people already experience low energy because of the heat, and greasy food may make that feeling worse.

2. Caffeine Can Increase Dehydration

Tea, coffee and energy drinks are a part of daily life for many people, but experts advise avoiding excessive caffeine during summer.

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Caffeine may contribute to dehydration if the body is not getting enough water throughout the day. Since people sweat more during extreme heat, maintaining hydration becomes even more important.

3. Sugary Drinks May Not Help Much

Cold drinks and packaged juices may feel refreshing at first, but experts say they are often loaded with sugar. Excess sugar can sometimes leave people feeling even more tired later.

Doctors usually recommend water, coconut water, lemon water or fresh fruit-based drinks instead of heavily sweetened beverages during heatwaves.

4. Processed And Salty Foods

Chips, instant noodles and heavily processed snacks often contain high amounts of salt. Experts say too much salt may increase dehydration, especially during hot weather when the body is already losing fluids through sweat.

5. Alcohol Can Affect Hydration Levels

Health experts also advise limiting alcohol during extreme heat. Alcohol may affect the body’s hydration levels and increase the risk of feeling dizzy, weak or dehydrated in high temperatures.

6. What Experts Suggest Instead

Doctors generally recommend eating lighter meals during summer and including more water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, curd and seasonal fruits in the diet. Staying hydrated and avoiding long hours in direct heat are also considered important during heatwaves.

Experts say small food choices during summer can make a big difference in how the body handles extreme temperatures.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of foods should be avoided during extreme heat?

During extreme heat, it's best to avoid spicy, fried, oily, processed, and salty foods. Excessive caffeine and alcohol should also be limited.

Why is spicy food not recommended in hot weather?

Extremely spicy food can make the body feel hotter and increase sweating and irritation. This can lead to discomfort and faster dehydration.

How do fried and oily foods affect the body in summer?

Heavy, oily foods take longer to digest, making the body feel sluggish and tired. This can worsen feelings of low energy already caused by the heat.

Can caffeine worsen dehydration in the summer?

Yes, excessive caffeine can contribute to dehydration, especially when you're already losing fluids through sweat. It's important to maintain hydration throughout the day.

What are healthier alternatives to sugary drinks during heatwaves?

Doctors recommend water, coconut water, lemon water, or fresh fruit-based drinks. These are better choices than heavily sweetened beverages.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Summer Foods Summer Health Tips
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