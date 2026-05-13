Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Choose red lipstick shades complementing your skin tone.

Exfoliate lips before applying for a smooth finish.

Match red lipstick with neutral or complementary outfits.

Apply lip base before lipstick for evenness.

Keep other makeup minimal when wearing red lipstick.

Women often go the extra mile to achieve the perfect look, and there’s no denying that lipstick plays a major role in completing any makeup look. A good lipstick instantly brightens the face and adds confidence to your appearance. Among all shades, red lipstick remains a timeless favourite and is considered a must-have in every woman’s makeup kit.

From weddings to parties, red lipstick is often the first choice for women who want to create a bold and glamorous statement. However, applying it the wrong way can sometimes ruin the overall look instead of enhancing it. If you want your red lipstick to look flawless and elegant, here are some important tips you should follow.

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Choose The Right Shade According To Your Skin Tone

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Red lipstick comes in a variety of shades, and every shade suits a different skin tone. Before picking a lipstick, make sure the shade complements your complexion well.

Choosing the right undertone can make your makeup look more balanced, polished and naturally flattering.

Exfoliate Your Lips Before Applying Lipstick

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Before applying matte lipstick, it is important to exfoliate your lips properly. This helps remove dry skin and gives your lips a smoother finish.

Skipping exfoliation can make your lips appear dry and uneven, which may affect the final look of the lipstick.

Match Your Lipstick With Your Outfit

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Red lipstick naturally creates a bold appearance, so pairing it with the right outfit is equally important. Shades like white, black or red outfits often complement red lipstick beautifully.

The right styling combination can instantly make your overall look appear more glamorous and elegant.

Apply Lip Base Or Lip Blush First

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While applying lipstick, avoid putting it directly onto your lips without preparation. It is always better to apply a lip base or lip blush first and then use the lipstick.

This helps the lipstick spread evenly and enhances the overall finish.

Keep The Rest Of Your Makeup Minimal

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When wearing red lipstick, it is important to keep the rest of your makeup soft and minimal. Since red lips already create a strong statement, heavy makeup can sometimes overpower the look.

Using subtle makeup with bold lips helps maintain a classy and balanced appearance.