Someone Suddenly Collapses In Front Of You? 5 First Aid Steps That Could Save A Life

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom When someone collapses, immediately check responsiveness and breathing.

Call for help, then perform hands-only chest compressions.

Avoid moving victim; never give anything by mouth.

In an emergency, if someone suddenly falls unconscious and falls to the ground, taking immediate action without panicking can save their life. According to medical experts, it is most important to provide first aid rather than panic at the sight of someone suddenly falling. In the event of a sudden cardiac arrest or loss of consciousness, every second available to the patient is considered extremely precious. This does not require any medical degree, but even simple help provided at the right time can increase the victim's chances of survival by two to three times.

Do This Immediately After Seeing The Situation

If someone in front of you suddenly falls unconscious, then first of all you should check the seriousness of his physical condition without wasting any time; you have to immediately see whether the person in front is responding to your voice or touch or not, and whether his breathing is going on normally or he is just gasping.

If the situation appears serious, call an ambulance immediately. Also, if an automated external defibrillator is available on the premises, try to get it immediately so that the patient can receive medical assistance as quickly as possible.

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Correct And Accurate Technique For Performing Hands-Only CPR

Before a hospital or medical team arrives, hands-only CPR is a life-saving measure. This involves maintaining smooth blood circulation in the patient's body by simply pressing on the chest without mouth-to-mouth breathing. To do this, place both hands overlapping the center of the patient's chest and begin applying rapid and firm compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 compressions per minute. This should be continued until the medical team arrives.

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Do Not Make These Mistakes During First Aid

While providing emergency assistance, people often make mistakes that worsen the patient's condition rather than improving it. The first thing to remember is that an unconscious person should never be forcibly lifted or forced to sit upright. Instead, they should always be allowed to lie flat on their back.

Another common mistake is putting water, food, or medication into the mouth of an unconscious or gasping patient. Putting anything into an unconscious patient's mouth can cause it to become lodged in their windpipe, which can be fatal.

This Is The Difference Between Traditional And Modern First Aid

According to emergency safety guidelines, first aid procedures for civilians have been simplified and made more effective than ever before. While mouth-to-mouth resuscitation was considered essential in older methods, modern medicine recommends hands-only CPR as the safest method for civilians. This basic assistance, provided in a timely manner, plays a crucial role in keeping patients safe until they reach the hospital.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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