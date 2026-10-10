Overthinking, constant worry and emotional exhaustion have become familiar experiences for many people navigating modern life. On World Mental Health Day, the teachings of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), offer a perspective on managing these challenges through awareness, reflection and everyday practices.

Drawing on spiritual texts and the philosophy of Shrimad Rajchandraji, Gurudevshri uses a relatable comparison to explain how the mind becomes overwhelmed. Much like a smartphone that slows down when too many applications run simultaneously, the mind can become exhausted when it constantly switches between past experiences, future concerns, professional pressures and comparisons with others.

Speaking at his birthday celebrations in Mumbai last month, he described spirituality as "learning how to close the unnecessary apps of your mind."

His teachings outline ten ways to approach mental clutter, develop emotional balance and bring greater awareness to everyday decisions.

Recognise What Is Draining Your Mental Energy

Mental fatigue can stem from repeatedly revisiting past disagreements, worrying about upcoming responsibilities or comparing personal achievements with those of others. Gurudevshri encourages people to identify these recurring patterns before attempting to change them.

The idea is to recognise which thoughts are useful and which simply consume attention without helping resolve a problem.

Learn to Let Unwanted Thoughts Pass

Not every thought requires analysis or action. People who overthink often spend considerable time examining possibilities, even when those thoughts have little connection to reality or practical decisions.

Gurudevshri offers a simple reminder: "Every thought that enters your mind does not deserve a citizenship," he said in Mumbai.

The lesson is to acknowledge thoughts without automatically accepting them as facts or allowing them to dictate behaviour.

Separate Your Identity from Your Emotions

The philosophy of Shrimad Rajchandraji places awareness at the centre of understanding the self. In his responses to questions from a young Mohandas Gandhi in South Africa, Shrimad Rajchandraji described the soul in terms of its fundamental nature of awareness.

Building on this principle, Gurudevshri encourages people to distinguish between their experiences and their deeper sense of self. Feelings such as sadness, anger and anxiety may arise, but they do not define a person entirely.

Observing emotions without immediately reacting to them can help people develop a more considered response to difficult situations.

Address Inner Restlessness Instead of Expecting External Changes to Solve It

A change of job, surroundings or possessions may offer temporary relief, but it does not necessarily resolve recurring worries.

Gurudevshri highlights the importance of examining one's internal responses rather than expecting a new environment to deliver lasting peace.

"If you don’t change your mind, you may be restless in Mumbai, and you’ll be equally restless in London!" he said.

His message is that meaningful change also requires attention to thought patterns, expectations and emotional responses.

Focus on Constructive Activities Rather Than Fighting Negative Thoughts

Trying to force every negative thought out of the mind can sometimes keep attention fixed on the very thing a person wants to avoid.

Gurudevshri uses the example of darkness and light to explain an alternative approach. Instead of concentrating solely on eliminating unwanted thoughts, people can make room for constructive activities such as prayer, reflection, meaningful work and supportive relationships.

The emphasis is on gradually building healthier mental habits rather than treating every difficult thought as something that must be fought.

Make Progress One Step at a Time

Personal change is rarely immediate. Drawing on Shrimad Rajchandraji's teachings, Gurudevshri compares the process of attaining freedom to loosening a rope wound repeatedly around a person's arms.

Each loosened twist brings some relief, and the process continues until the rope finally falls away.

The analogy suggests that developing emotional steadiness takes patience and consistent effort. Recognising small improvements can help people continue working towards their goals without expecting overnight results.

Pause Before Reacting to Difficult Situations

Criticism, disagreements and unexpected events can trigger immediate emotional responses. However, the way a person interprets an event often influences what happens next.

Gurudevshri draws attention to the gap between an incident and the reaction that follows.

"Spirituality says there’s a space between an event and interpreting the event, which leads to reaction," he noted in Mumbai.

Learning to pause before responding can create an opportunity to assess a situation more clearly instead of acting on an immediate impulse.

Balance Personal Reflection with Service to Others

Spiritual practice and service have complementary roles in Gurudevshri's approach to life. While personal reflection can help people develop inner stability, serving others can direct that energy towards meaningful action.

"Sadhana generates the energy and seva distributes it," he said. "Only seva, you get exhausted, and only sadhana makes you very indifferent or disconnected with everyone. The beauty is in holding both."

The message highlights the importance of balancing personal wellbeing with responsibilities towards others. Continuous giving without adequate rest can be exhausting, while excessive withdrawal can weaken social connections.

Shift Attention Beyond Personal Worries

Anxiety can become more consuming when attention remains fixed on personal fears, expectations and the possibility of failure.

Gurudevshri encourages people to broaden their perspective by considering how their actions affect others. During the opening evening of his birthday celebrations, he suggested that the occasion should prompt a different question: not how much a person has lived, "but what has lived through you."

Helping someone, offering support or contributing to a community can provide a wider sense of purpose beyond individual concerns.

Prioritise Meaningful Living Over Accumulation

The final lesson focuses on the difference between being busy and living meaningfully. Material possessions and professional achievements may fulfil certain needs, but they do not automatically provide emotional contentment.

"Let us not merely live long, let’s live deep," he told the gathering in Mumbai. "Let us not accumulate more; let’s learn to circulate more."

The emphasis is on using time and resources meaningfully, contributing to others and developing a sense of purpose rather than measuring progress only through accumulation.

Mental Health Support Extends Beyond Spiritual Practice

Alongside his spiritual teachings, Gurudevshri's humanitarian work includes initiatives addressing mental health needs in communities.

The Shrimad Rajchandra Mental Health Initiative, operated through Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, provides outreach that includes screening, diagnosis, counselling and treatment across hundreds of villages. The initiative also focuses on awareness, helping people recognise when they may need professional support.

The approach underlines the importance of combining personal reflection with appropriate mental healthcare. Spiritual practices may help individuals develop awareness and emotional steadiness, while qualified mental health professionals can assess symptoms and provide treatment when required.

About Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Born in Mumbai in 1966, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji holds a gold-medal-winning master's degree in philosophy and a doctorate from the University of Mumbai. He founded Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in 1994.

The organisation operates through 142 centres across six continents. Its humanitarian arm, Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care, has held Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2020.

His discourses focus on explaining traditional spiritual teachings through examples relevant to contemporary life.

For World Mental Health Day, the central message of his teachings is that managing the mind begins with greater awareness of how we think, feel and respond. While reflection and everyday habits can support wellbeing, seeking professional help when needed remains an important part of mental healthcare.