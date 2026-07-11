Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Alleged Insect Bite: Here's When An Infection Becomes Serious

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalized after severe insect bite infection.

His condition worsened, developing intense pain, high fever.

Monitor bites for increasing redness, swelling, pain, or fever.

Untreated bites risk severe infections; seek prompt medical care.

Veteran Bollywood and Bengali actor Rajesh Sharma has reportedly been hospitalised after developing a severe infection following an insect bite during the shoot of a Prabhas film. According to reports, the actor initially dismissed the bite as minor and continued filming. However, within hours, he experienced intense pain in his leg, and his condition worsened. By the time he returned to Kolkata, he had developed a high fever and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. While most insect bites cause only temporary discomfort, experts say some can lead to serious infections if left untreated. Here's what you need to know.

How Serious Can An Insect Bite Infection Be?

Most insect bites from mosquitoes, ants, bees or other insects cause mild redness, swelling or itching that usually settles on its own. However, if bacteria enter the wound or the bite comes from a venomous insect or spider, the infection can become more severe. Doctors advise keeping an eye on warning signs such as increasing redness, swelling, persistent pain, pus formation or fever. These symptoms may indicate that the infection is spreading beneath the skin and requires medical attention. Ignoring these changes can delay treatment and increase the risk of complications.

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When Should You Seek Medical Help?

An untreated skin infection can sometimes progress to cellulitis, a bacterial infection that spreads through the deeper layers of the skin and surrounding tissues. In severe cases, the infection may even enter the bloodstream, making it a potentially life-threatening medical emergency. Immediate medical care is recommended if you notice red streaks spreading from the bite, swollen lymph nodes, chills, high fever, severe pain or rapidly increasing swelling. Difficulty breathing, swelling of the face or throat, dizziness or loss of consciousness after an insect bite may indicate a severe allergic reaction and require emergency treatment.

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How To Reduce The Risk Of Infection

Experts recommend washing the affected area thoroughly with soap and clean water as soon as possible after an insect bite. Avoid scratching the bite, even if it feels itchy, as scratching can introduce bacteria into the skin and worsen the infection. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a doctor without delay. A healthcare professional may prescribe antibiotic creams or oral medications depending on the severity of the infection. Prompt treatment can help prevent complications and speed up recovery.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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