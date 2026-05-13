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HomeEducationSchooling To International MBA Degree, Prateek Yadav’s Academic Qualification, Check Here

Schooling To International MBA Degree, Prateek Yadav’s Academic Qualification, Check Here

Prateek Yadav education qualification details: schooling in Lucknow, B.Com from University of Lucknow, and MBA from UK’s University of Leeds.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:12 AM (IST)

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday at the age of 38. He was also the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. 

According to officials, Prateek Yadav died at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital after being brought in an unresponsive condition. Hospital sources said doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was later sent for a post-mortem examination, while authorities-initiated procedures to ascertain further details surrounding his death. 

ALSO READ: Prateek Yadav Had Serious Lung Condition, Health Suddenly Deteriorated

Prateek Yadav’s Education Background 

Prateek Yadav’s academic journey began in Lucknow, where he studied at the renowned City Montessori School. During his school years, he developed a keen interest in discipline and fitness alongside academics. 

After completing school, he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Lucknow, where he built a foundation in business and accounting. It was during this period that he developed a growing interest in management and entrepreneurship. 

He later moved to the United Kingdom for higher studies and earned an MBA from University of Leeds. During his management studies, he focused on international business, leadership, and management skills, knowledge that later reflected in his entrepreneurial ventures. 

Fitness And Entrepreneurial Ventures 

Following the completion of his MBA, Prateek Yadav decided against entering politics and instead channelled his efforts into business and wellness. 

ALSO READ: Prateek Yadav, Younger Brother Of Akhilesh Yadav, Dies At 38

He established Iron Core Fit, a high-end gym in Lucknow, and remained actively involved in the fitness industry. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, he regularly promoted physical wellbeing and healthy living. 

Alongside his fitness ventures, he was involved in the real estate sector and supported several social initiatives, particularly those connected with animal welfare and community service. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 13 May 2026 10:12 AM (IST)
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