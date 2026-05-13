Schooling To International MBA Degree, Prateek Yadav’s Academic Qualification, Check Here

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and half-brother of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday at the age of 38. He was also the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

According to officials, Prateek Yadav died at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital after being brought in an unresponsive condition. Hospital sources said doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was later sent for a post-mortem examination, while authorities-initiated procedures to ascertain further details surrounding his death.

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Prateek Yadav’s Education Background

Prateek Yadav’s academic journey began in Lucknow, where he studied at the renowned City Montessori School. During his school years, he developed a keen interest in discipline and fitness alongside academics.

After completing school, he pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Lucknow, where he built a foundation in business and accounting. It was during this period that he developed a growing interest in management and entrepreneurship.

He later moved to the United Kingdom for higher studies and earned an MBA from University of Leeds. During his management studies, he focused on international business, leadership, and management skills, knowledge that later reflected in his entrepreneurial ventures.

Fitness And Entrepreneurial Ventures

Following the completion of his MBA, Prateek Yadav decided against entering politics and instead channelled his efforts into business and wellness.

ALSO READ: Prateek Yadav, Younger Brother Of Akhilesh Yadav, Dies At 38

He established Iron Core Fit, a high-end gym in Lucknow, and remained actively involved in the fitness industry. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, he regularly promoted physical wellbeing and healthy living.

Alongside his fitness ventures, he was involved in the real estate sector and supported several social initiatives, particularly those connected with animal welfare and community service.

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