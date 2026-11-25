Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Panjab University scientists patented new technology detecting waterborne bacteria quickly.

Innovation uses quantum dots and treated glass for fluorescent signals.

Technology promises portable water testing kits for public health monitoring.

Scientists from Panjab University in Chandigarh have secured a patent for a new technology that could make detecting harmful bacteria in drinking water quicker and more accessible. The innovation uses fluorescent signals generated by quantum dots to identify disease-causing microorganisms, including Escherichia coli (E. coli), which is linked to gastrointestinal infections and waterborne diseases.

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How Does The New Water Testing Technology Work?

The patented innovation combines specially treated glass surfaces with fluorescent quantum dots to identify bacterial contamination. Titled “Selective Capturing and Detection of Pathogens on Glass Matrix Using Affinity Moiety Coupled Quantum Dots”, the technology uses two key components to detect harmful microorganisms.

The functionalised glass surface captures the targeted bacteria, while the quantum dots produce a fluorescent signal that indicates their presence. This allows contamination to be identified even when it cannot be detected through the water's appearance, smell or taste.

The researchers demonstrated the technology against Escherichia coli (E. coli), a bacterium associated with gastrointestinal infections and waterborne illnesses.

Patent Granted To Panjab University Research Team

The patent, numbered 610483, was granted on November 20. The application was originally filed on February 14, 2019.

The research was led by Dr Gurpal Singh, Assistant Professor at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, and Prof Bhupinder Singh Bhoop, formerly associated with the institute. Taranvir Kaur and Anjali Pant from UIPS, along with Dr Ashish Suttee of Lovely Professional University, also contributed to the work.

Technology Could Lead To Portable Water Testing Kits

The researchers intend for the platform to serve as the foundation for a portable, user-friendly water-testing kit. Such a kit could make screening for microbial contamination faster and more accessible.

The technology also has the flexibility to identify other disease-causing pathogens. Researchers can adapt it by using specific recognition molecules designed to capture different microorganisms.

Potential applications include drinking water surveillance and public health monitoring, particularly in areas where detecting microbial contamination promptly is important.

(With inputs from IANS)

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