Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI inspection flagged bromate and PAH concerns.

Bisleri disputed initial bromate finding; later tests varied.

Doctors explained PAH, bromate health risks depend on exposure.

Bisleri emphasizes product safety, cooperating with FSSAI processes.

Bisleri has stated a water sample collected from its Goa manufacturing plant during a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) inspection reportedly raised concerns over bromate and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). The company said the sample was taken from a batch manufactured in September 2025 and disputed the initial bromate finding, citing subsequent tests that placed the level within the prescribed limit. Two doctors explain what these contaminants may mean for health, including possible cancer and kidney-related concerns. They also stress that the risks depend on the substance, its concentration, and the duration of exposure.

What Happened With The Bisleri Water Sample?

The controversy relates to a batch manufactured at Bisleri's Goa facility in September 2025. According to the company's statement, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) collected six samples from the facility on 30 September 2025. Initial testing reportedly found that five samples complied with the applicable standards, while the sixth recorded a bromate concentration of 12 micrograms per litre, marginally above the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri subsequently appealed against the finding on 22 November 2025. The sample was then sent to a referral laboratory for further examination. According to the company, the referral laboratory found the bromate level within the prescribed limit but separately flagged the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

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The company said the difference between the laboratory findings prompted it to seek further clarification. It also arranged for the same sample to be examined at an independent FSSAI-approved laboratory, which reportedly found bromate within the permissible limit.

Bisleri further stated that it received no subsequent communication from FSSAI after submitting the independent test results. The company said it had not received any notice by email or in hard copy and was unable to find the reported notice on the regulator's website.

Reiterating its position on drinking water safety, Bisleri said it conducts more than 90 quality tests across its 10-step manufacturing process. The company added that it would continue cooperating with FSSAI through the appropriate regulatory process.

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Can PAHs In Drinking Water Increase Cancer Risk?

Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are a group of chemical compounds that can enter the environment through industrial emissions, combustion and other sources. Their presence in a water sample can raise questions about possible long-term exposure and its health implications.

Explaining the potential risks, Dr. Anindya Mukherjee, Senior Consultant (Medical Oncology), ShardaCare - Healthcity, said:

"Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are a group of chemical compounds that can enter the environment through industrial emissions, combustion and other sources. Certain PAHs are classified as carcinogenic and prolonged exposure to some of these compounds has been associated with an increased risk of cancer. However, the health impact depends on the specific compound, its concentration, route and duration of exposure. Detection of PAHs in a water sample does not automatically indicate an immediate cancer risk to consumers. It is important to establish the exact contaminant levels and assess exposure over time. Regular monitoring of drinking water quality and adherence to prescribed safety standards are essential to minimise potential long-term health risks."

The doctor's explanation highlights an important distinction: detecting a potentially harmful chemical does not automatically mean that drinking the water will cause cancer. The specific PAH compound, its concentration and the extent of exposure are important factors when assessing the possible health impact.

How Can Bromate Affect Kidney Health?

Bromate is a chemical contaminant that can raise health concerns when drinking water contains levels above prescribed safety limits. Since the kidneys help filter waste products and regulate the body's fluid and electrolyte balance, prolonged exposure to certain chemical contaminants may have implications for kidney health.

Dr. Ankur Bhatnagar, Senior Consultant and Head (Unit-I), Urology and Kidney Transplant at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, explained:

"Safe drinking water is essential for maintaining kidney function and overall health. Chemical contaminants such as bromate, when present above prescribed permissible limits, can raise health concerns, particularly with prolonged exposure. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste products and maintaining the body's fluid and electrolyte balance. Exposure to certain chemical contaminants over extended periods may potentially affect kidney health, depending on their concentration and toxicity. However, a single contaminated sample does not establish that consumers have suffered organ damage. Water safety cannot be judged by appearance, taste or smell alone. Regular laboratory testing, strict quality control and compliance with drinking water standards are important to protect public health."

The doctor emphasised that the presence of a contaminant in one sample cannot, by itself, establish that consumers have experienced kidney damage. The concentration of the chemical and the duration of exposure are essential considerations.

What Should Consumers Keep In Mind?

The Bisleri sample controversy brings attention to the importance of regular drinking water testing and transparent reporting of laboratory findings. While the company has disputed the initial bromate result and cited subsequent tests, the reported detection of PAHs also makes it important to establish the exact compounds and their concentrations.

As the doctors explain, the health implications of chemical contaminants depend on several factors, and a single sample finding should not be treated as proof of immediate harm. Consumers should rely on verified water quality information rather than judging safety by taste, smell or appearance alone.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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