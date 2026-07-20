Omicron RF.5 Variant Detected In Four COVID-19 Patients In Andhra Pradesh: Know Symptoms, Risks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Officials advise vigilance; symptoms match other Omicron infections.

A fresh COVID-19 update has come from Andhra Pradesh, where the Omicron RF.5 variant has been detected in four people from Kadapa district. The patients had tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to a virology laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing. The report has now confirmed that all four samples belong to the RF.5 sublineage of the Omicron variant. State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav shared the information through an official statement and also reviewed the situation with health officials. While the news has raised concerns, experts say there is no evidence at present to suggest that this variant is more dangerous than earlier Omicron strains.

What Is The Omicron RF.5 Variant?

RF.5 is one of the many sub-variants that have evolved from the Omicron strain of the coronavirus. According to Vishnuvardhan, Director of Medical Education, the variant is part of the virus's natural evolution. He explained that the lineage developed from the JN.1 variant, then moved through LF.7 and PY.1.1.1, before eventually becoming RF.5. He also clarified that RF.5 is not a combination of two different variants. It was identified during routine genome sequencing carried out to monitor how the virus is changing over time.

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Should You Be Worried About RF.5?

According to the scientific data available so far, there is no indication that RF.5 causes more severe illness than the Omicron variants that have circulated in recent months. Health officials have advised people to stay alert but not panic. Routine surveillance is continuing, and experts are keeping a close watch on the variant. As of now, there is no evidence to suggest that RF.5 poses a greater public health risk than other Omicron sublineages.

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What Are The Symptoms?

The symptoms linked to the RF.5 variant are similar to those seen with other Omicron infections. They include:

Sore throat

Cough

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Doctors say these symptoms are common to several viral infections, so they should not be ignored. If you develop persistent symptoms, especially if you are elderly, have underlying health conditions, or a weakened immune system, it is advisable to get tested and consult a doctor. For now, experts continue to stress the importance of staying updated with vaccinations, maintaining good hygiene, and seeking medical advice when needed, rather than giving in to fear.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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