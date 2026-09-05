Obesity carries significant risks, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and fatty liver. It also increases the likelihood of various heart-related diseases and can cause hormonal changes.
Obesity Is More Than Weight Gain: How Extra Fat Can Affect Your Lifespan
Obesity can affect more than your appearance, increasing the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver, and heart disease.
- Obesity is a growing health issue with serious risks.
- It increases risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease.
- Obesity reduces lifespan, influenced by associated diseases and genetics.
- Improve habits, exercise, diet, and sleep for gradual weight loss.
Obesity is emerging as a serious health problem worldwide. Due to unhealthy lifestyles, eating habits, and lack of physical activity, everyone from children to the elderly is struggling with obesity. Obesity brings with it serious risks like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems. However, by taking the right precautions, you can control your weight and avoid serious health problems. So, let's explore how obesity is shortening your lifespan.
Obesity Increases The Risk Of Diseases
Obesity increases the risk of many diseases. Excessive abdominal fat, in particular, impairs insulin function. Obesity can also lead to swelling in various parts of the body. Excessive obesity also causes hormonal changes. Long-term obesity increases the risk of serious diseases like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and fatty liver. Obesity is also a contributing factor in many heart-related diseases.
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It would be wrong to say that being overweight alone shortens a person's lifespan. In fact, this is due to the diseases that come with obesity. Losing even one kilogram of weight reduces the risk of these diseases. However, obesity isn't just caused by unhealthy eating habits. In some cases, family health history is also a factor. If your parents are obese or someone in your family is obese, this could be the reason for your obesity. However, you can control it in time and protect yourself.
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Improve Small Habits, Not Diet
Many people resort to diets to lose weight, which can lead to weakness. Making some adjustments to your daily habits can also help reduce obesity. Go for a walk every morning and evening when you have time. Include nutritious vegetables in your diet and avoid fried foods for a while. Focus on physical activity and improve your sleep schedule. Instead of trying to lose weight all at once, lose weight gradually, and consult a doctor if needed.
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the primary health risks associated with obesity?
Does being overweight directly reduce a person's lifespan?
Being overweight alone does not directly shorten a person's lifespan. Instead, the reduction in life expectancy is due to the serious diseases that are commonly associated with obesity.
What are some ways to manage obesity without relying on strict diets?
You can manage obesity by improving small daily habits, such as going for walks, including nutritious vegetables in your diet, avoiding fried foods, focusing on physical activity, and improving your sleep schedule.
Besides unhealthy eating, what else can contribute to obesity?
Beyond unhealthy eating habits, family health history can also be a contributing factor to obesity. If there's a history of obesity in your family, it could increase your predisposition.