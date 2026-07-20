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English NewsHealthNot Every Fever Is Dengue: How To Identify The Difference During The Monsoon Season

Not Every Fever Is Dengue: How To Identify The Difference During The Monsoon Season

Normal Fever vs Dengue: Not every monsoon fever is seasonal. Knowing the difference can help ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon brings viral fevers; mild symptoms resolve with rest.
  • Dengue involves sudden high fever, severe pain, and rashes.
  • Seek medical attention if fever persists or severe symptoms appear.

The arrival of the monsoon brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat, but it also marks the beginning of the season for viral infections and mosquito-borne diseases. As the rains set in, cases of fever become increasingly common in many households. While most fevers during this time are caused by seasonal viral infections and recover with rest and medication, not every fever should be taken lightly. In some cases, it may be an early sign of illnesses such as dengue or malaria. Knowing the difference between a common viral fever and dengue can help you seek timely treatment and avoid complications.

How To Identify A Normal Seasonal Fever

A seasonal viral fever usually develops with mild to moderate symptoms and often improves within two to three days with proper care.

Common symptoms include:

  • Mild to moderate fever
  • Body aches and fatigue
  • Sore throat
  • Mild cough
  • Loss of appetite

Doctors advise getting enough rest, drinking plenty of fluids, eating light and nutritious food, and avoiding outside food during recovery. Staying dry and avoiding getting drenched in the rain can also help reduce the risk of infections. In most cases, symptoms gradually improve without causing serious complications.

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Warning Signs That Could Indicate Dengue

Dengue fever often begins suddenly and is usually more intense than a common viral fever. The fever is typically high and may be accompanied by severe body pain.

Some common warning signs include:

  • Sudden high fever
  • Severe headache
  • Pain behind the eyes
  • Intense muscle and joint pain
  • Extreme weakness
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Skin rashes or red spots
  • Bleeding from the gums or nose in severe cases

Unlike a seasonal fever, dengue symptoms tend to be more severe and may worsen if not treated promptly.

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When Should You See A Doctor?

Experts say you should not ignore a fever that lasts for more than three days or keeps returning after the temperature comes down. Immediate medical attention is recommended if you notice red rashes, bleeding, persistent vomiting, severe weakness, or intense body pain. Doctors may advise blood tests, including a platelet count and dengue screening, if dengue is suspected. During the monsoon, maintaining good hygiene, preventing mosquito bites, drinking safe water, and seeking medical advice at the right time remain the best ways to protect yourself from seasonal illnesses.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I differentiate between a normal seasonal fever and dengue?

A seasonal fever has mild to moderate symptoms and typically improves within 2-3 days. Dengue starts suddenly with high fever, severe body pain, and may include severe headaches or rashes.

What are the typical symptoms of a seasonal viral fever?

Common symptoms include mild to moderate fever, body aches, fatigue, sore throat, mild cough, and loss of appetite. These generally improve within two to three days with rest and fluids.

What are the warning signs that might indicate dengue fever?

Warning signs include sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, intense muscle/joint pain, extreme weakness, nausea/vomiting, or skin rashes. Symptoms are usually more severe than a common viral fever.

When should I consult a doctor for a monsoon-related fever?

Seek medical attention if your fever lasts over three days, keeps returning, or if you experience red rashes, bleeding, persistent vomiting, severe weakness, or intense body pain.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dengue Symptoms Normal Fever Vs Dengue Monsoon Fever
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