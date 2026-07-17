How Sana Saeed's Experience With Bulimia Sheds Light On A Silent Mental Health Condition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Sana Saeed revealed long battle with undiagnosed bulimia.

Ignorance about eating disorders prevented early self-recognition.

Understanding the illness was crucial for her recovery journey.

Now recovered, Sana shares her story to help others.

Actor Sana Saeed has spoken up about one of the most sensitive parts of her life, saying that she had bulimia for years without realising it. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor stated in a very personal social media post that she is speaking up to assist others in identifying symptoms they might be silently dealing with. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that eating disorders are severe mental health illnesses that can have an impact on one's physical and emotional well-being, yet many cases go untreated due to stigma and ignorance.

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'I Had Never Heard The Words'

Sana remarked, "I didn't know I had an eating disorder for years, not because I wasn't suffering, but because I had never heard the words." She clarified that she was unable to recognise what she was going through because there were no discussions about eating disorders while she was growing up.

This experience is typical, according to mental health professionals, since many people ignore early symptoms or confuse them with lifestyle choices rather than indicators of a treatable illness. The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) states that acknowledging the illness is frequently the first and most crucial step toward treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

Living In Silence

"Nobody talked about it," Sana remembered. "I endured what I was going through in silence, by myself, for a very long time since there were no words for it."

Her remarks emphasise the emotional loneliness that many eating problem sufferers go through. Bulimia nervosa is frequently characterised by cycles of binge eating followed by behaviours like self-induced vomiting, excessive exercise or fasting, according to the UK's National Health Service (NHS). Family, friends and even the person with the disease sometimes fail to recognise it because many people maintain what seems to be a normal body weight.

When Sana first learned about bulimia, it was a pivotal moment. "I realised what was happening to me for the first time when I eventually read about bulimia. Even so, it took years for me to get over the embarrassment of acknowledging it, even to myself," she said. According to medical experts, one of the main obstacles to treatment is feelings of shame and guilt. Bulimia can cause dehydration, nutritional deficiencies, digestive issues, hormonal abnormalities, tooth erosion from frequent vomiting and an elevated risk of anxiety and depression if left untreated.

'You Are Not Alone'

Sana wrote, "I'm sharing this because somewhere out there someone is carrying something they don't even have a name for yet," explaining why she decided to share her experience. She wanted people to know the name of this eating disorder and to tell them that they are not alone in this. The Academy for Eating Disorders claims that hearing firsthand accounts of recovery helps lessen stigma, promote candid discussions and inspire people to get help from a professional before their illness gets worse.

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Sana added that she has "never felt more at home" in her body or in her life and that she is now totally recovered. Reminding them that they need professional care, she advised anyone battling an eating disorder to talk to someone they trust or get help from trained specialists. Eating disorders are treatable mental health illnesses and prompt access to evidence based care can result in significant recovery and improved quality of life, according to the WHO.

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