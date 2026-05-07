Mercury-Based Skin-Lightening Creams Pose Growing Health Threat, Says WHO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WHO warns mercury skin-lightening products pose health risks.

New toolkit aids understanding of product usage drivers.

Mercury contaminates water, soil, and ecosystems globally.

Strategy combines regulation with behavioral science interventions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised fresh concerns over the rising use of mercury-containing skin-lightening products, warning that the growing global demand for these cosmetics is creating serious risks for both public health and the environment.

In a newly released update, WHO introduced a behavioural insights toolkit designed to help countries better understand why people continue to use skin-lightening products despite mounting evidence of their dangers. The initiative forms part of the organization’s broader effort to eliminate mercury-containing cosmetics under the Minamata Convention on Mercury.

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Why Mercury In Cosmetics Remains A Major Concern

Many skin-lightening products work by reducing melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour. However, several of these products contain mercury, a substance WHO classifies among the ten chemicals of major public health concern.

Health experts warn that even small amounts of mercury exposure can lead to severe consequences. The chemical has been linked to neurological damage and is considered especially dangerous for pregnant women, fetuses, and young children during critical stages of development.

The risks extend far beyond individual users. When mercury-based creams are washed off, the toxic substance enters wastewater systems, eventually contaminating soil, rivers, and ecosystems. Unlike many pollutants, mercury does not easily break down, allowing it to persist in the environment for long periods.

Why People Use These Products?

WHO says stronger regulations alone may not be enough to reduce the use of harmful skin-lightening products. The organization now emphasises the importance of understanding the behavioural and social factors that influence consumer choices.

The newly launched toolkit helps governments and researchers gather behavioural insights on how people discover, begin using, and continue using skin-lightening products. By identifying these patterns, countries can design interventions that are more targeted and effective instead of relying on broad awareness campaigns alone.

A key feature of the toolkit is a “user journey mapping” approach. This method allows stakeholders to trace the experiences and decision-making processes of individuals who use skin-lightening products, highlighting the moments where intervention could have the greatest impact.

WHO believes this approach can help shift public health strategies away from generic messaging toward practical, context-specific solutions tailored to local realities.

A Growing Public Health Challenge

As countries intensify efforts to remove mercury-containing products from the market, WHO’s latest initiative signals a broader shift in strategy, one that combines regulation with a deeper understanding of human behaviour.

The challenge, experts say, is no longer only about banning harmful products. It is also about addressing the social and cultural pressures that continue to fuel demand for them.

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