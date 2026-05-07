Children are spending more time on social media for entertainment, communication, and self-expression. It has become a major part of their daily routines, often replacing traditional games and sports.
Children's Mental Health Awareness Day 2026: The Growing Impact Of Social Media On Kids
This Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day, Know how excessive social media use may affect sleep, emotions, confidence, and mental well-being in kids and teens.
- Children increasingly use social media, replacing physical activities and games.
- Excessive social media use negatively impacts emotional regulation and self-esteem.
- Late-night scrolling disrupts sleep, leading to irritability and exhaustion.
- Balancing digital use with offline activities promotes children's well-being.
Nowadays, children are spending more time on social media than ever before. From making reels and posting pictures to endlessly scrolling through videos, social media has become a major part of their daily lives. For many young people, entertainment now comes through screens instead of games or sports. While social media keeps them connected and informed, it has also raised serious concerns about their emotional and mental well-being.
On May 7, Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day shines a light on the importance of supporting the emotional health of children. The day also encourages parents, teachers, and communities to pay closer attention to how digital habits are shaping young minds.
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The Growing Influence Of Social Media On Children
Social media is now deeply woven into the everyday routine of children and teens. Many use these platforms to communicate with friends, watching short videos, express themselves creatively, or stay updated with trends and entertainment. Online communities can sometimes help children feel accepted, especially those who struggle with shyness, loneliness, or identity-related challenges in their offline lives.
When Screen Time Starts Affecting Mental Health
While moderate use may not always be harmful, excessive social media use can negatively affect mental health. Experts and researchers have increasingly raised concerns about how constant scrolling, online pressure, and digital comparison are impacting children emotionally.
Studies suggest that spending too much time on social media may affect emotional regulation, impulse control, social behaviour, and learning patterns. Constant exposure to online content can overwhelm young minds, especially when children are still developing emotionally.
Many children also begin comparing their lives with what they see online. Perfect pictures, filtered lifestyles, and viral trends can create feelings of insecurity, low confidence, or fear of missing out. Over time, these emotions may contribute to stress and sadness.
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Excessive Screen Time And Reduced Physical Activity
Children who spend long hours on screens often spend less time outdoors, playing sports, or engaging in hobbies. Activities like exercise and outdoor play help improve mood naturally and reduce stress levels, something excessive screen time often replaces.
Sleep Problems And Digital Overload
Late-night scrolling has quietly become a common habit among children and teenagers. Many start using social media for a few minutes before bedtime but continue scrolling for hours. This can affect sleep patterns and overall emotional health.
The blue light from screens can interfere with the body’s natural sleep cycle, making it harder to fall asleep. Lack of proper sleep may lead to irritability, stress, low concentration, and emotional exhaustion. Over time, sleep deprivation can also worsen symptoms linked to anxiety and depression.
The Need For Balance And Awareness
Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day is a reminder that balance is essential in today’s digital world. Social media itself is not the enemy, but the way it is used can shape a child’s emotional well-being. Healthy screen habits, open conversations at home, and encouraging offline activities can help children maintain a better balance between the online and real world.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is social media impacting children's daily lives?
What are the potential negative effects of excessive social media use on children's mental health?
Excessive use can negatively affect emotional regulation, impulse control, and social behavior. Constant comparison to online content can lead to insecurity, low confidence, and feelings of sadness.
How does excessive screen time relate to physical activity and sleep?
Children spending long hours on screens often reduce outdoor play and exercise. Late-night scrolling can disrupt sleep patterns due to blue light, leading to irritability and exhaustion.
What is the purpose of Children's Mental Health Awareness Day in relation to social media?
This day highlights the importance of supporting children's emotional health and encourages attention to how digital habits shape young minds. It promotes awareness of the impact of social media.