Doc Talk | 5 Endometriosis Myths vs Facts Every Woman Needs To Know

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For many women, period pain is something they’ve been told to “just deal with.” A hot water bottle, a painkiller, and moving on, that’s often the advice. But for those living with Endometriosis, the story is very different. It’s not just bad cramps. It’s a complex, often misunderstood condition surrounded by myths that can delay diagnosis and treatment.



Endometriosis is a condition that often stays hidden behind phrases like “normal period pain.” For many women, those words become a reason to ignore symptoms that quietly affect their daily lives. But Endometriosis is far more than just a difficult period, and understanding the difference can make all the difference.

Also, for years, myths around endometriosis have shaped how women perceive their pain. Let’s clear some of those up.

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Myths And Facts On Endometriosis

Myth 1: Endometriosis Only Affects The Ovaries And Uterus

Fact: Endometriosis is the presence of the inner lining of the uterus outside the uterine cavity. This disease can be present anywhere in the body — the intestines, kidney, ureter, even the lungs and the brain. The pericardium (covering around the heart) and scar tissues can also be affected by endometriosis.

Myth 2: Endometriosis Can Be Cured By Hysterectomy

Fact: Removing the uterus is a completely futile way of dealing with endometriosis. As endometriosis affects the ovaries, intestines, urinary system, etc., removing the uterus does not help in the treatment of endometriosis.

Myth 3: Endometriosis Can Be Cured Completely By One Surgery

Fact: Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory and progressive disease which requires lifelong management, with a need for chronic medical treatment to avoid recurrences.

Myth 4: If You Are Not Symptomatic, You Do Not Have Endometriosis

Fact: Even in asymptomatic patients, severe endometriosis can be present. The “quiet” damage it causes can exist, such as kidney failure due to ureteric involvement.

Myth 5: Menopause Will Stop Endometriosis

Fact: Endometriosis, especially deep endometriosis, can continue even after menopause.

The Silent Struggle Of Endometriosis

At its core, the biggest issue with endometriosis isn’t just the disease, it’s the delay in recognising it. Many women spend years going from doctor to doctor, second-guessing their own pain. That needs to change. If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: severe or unusual pain is not something to normalise. Listening to your body matters. And so does speaking up, even when it feels uncomfortable.

Because the sooner myths are replaced with facts, the sooner women can get the care they truly need.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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