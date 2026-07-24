Japan PM’s 3-Hour Sleep Routine: What It Could Be Doing To Her Brain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japanese PM Takaichi's 0-3 hour sleep raises health concerns.

Medical experts warn severe sleep loss impairs health, decision-making.

Comments highlight Japan's overwork culture, impacting leaders' health.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has drawn attention after revealing that she often sleeps only 0 to 3 hours on working days, adding that getting 5 uninterrupted hours recently felt unusual. While her comments reflected the demands of leading a country, they have also triggered a wider discussion about the health impact of severe sleep deprivation. Medical experts say regularly sleeping for only a few hours is far from harmless. From reduced concentration and emotional instability to a greater risk of heart disease, chronic lack of sleep can affect nearly every system in the body over time.

Why Three Hours Of Sleep Is Not Enough

Adults generally require seven to nine hours of sleep each night for the body and brain to recover properly. Consistently getting only three hours leaves the body in a state of sleep debt, making it difficult to restore physical energy, regulate hormones and maintain normal brain function.

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Queensland Brain Institute researcher Bruno van Swinderen told ABC that someone following such a routine would be "extremely sleep deprived". "She must feel miserable," he said. He explained that after prolonged sleep loss, the brain prioritises deep sleep to repair itself. However, this often comes at the cost of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which plays a key role in emotional balance, learning and flexible thinking.

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Sleep Loss Can Affect Decision-Making

A lack of adequate sleep does not simply cause tiredness. Studies have shown that chronic sleep deprivation can impair memory, reduce attention span, slow reaction times and increase irritability. It is also linked to higher risks of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and weakened immunity.

Dr van Swinderen said missing REM sleep could be particularly worrying for someone in a leadership position. "It's particularly concerning for a leader of a country, because you want to be emotionally regulated and have cognitive flexibility," he said. Experts believe these mental functions become increasingly difficult to maintain when the brain is repeatedly denied sufficient rest.

Japan's Long Working Hours And Health Concerns

Japan has long struggled with a demanding work culture where extended office hours are common. The country even has a recognised term, karoshi, meaning "death by overwork", highlighting the serious health consequences linked to excessive working hours and chronic stress.

Prime Minister Takaichi has previously spoken about sacrificing work-life balance, saying she would "work, work, work, work, work". Her recent comments have renewed public concern, with some politicians questioning whether national leaders should receive greater support to protect their health and decision-making abilities.

Healthy Mind Needs Adequate Rest

Occasionally sleeping less because of unavoidable circumstances is unlikely to cause lasting harm. However, making three hours of sleep a regular habit is widely considered unhealthy. Doctors agree that consistent, quality sleep remains one of the most important foundations for physical health, mental wellbeing and clear decision-making.

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