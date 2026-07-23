Can Papaya Leaves Treat Cancer? New Research Reveals What Scientists Have Found

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Memorial study suggests papaya leaf extract aids platelet recovery.

Study faces scrutiny, but researchers affirm scientific protocol adherence.

Experts stress papaya extract is not a cancer cure.

Patients should consult oncologists before using any supplements.

Can papaya leaves play a role in cancer treatment? The question has gained attention after a clinical study from the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) suggested that Carica papaya leaf extract (CPLE) may help improve platelet recovery in patients undergoing chemotherapy. While the findings have generated hope, they have also sparked debate within the medical community, with experts emphasising that the extract should not be considered a cure for cancer.

Study Suggests Faster Platelet Recovery During Chemotherapy

The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: Global Oncology, evaluated nearly 200 cancer patients whose platelet counts had dropped during chemotherapy. Low platelet levels are a common side effect of chemotherapy and can force doctors to delay treatment or reduce drug doses. According to the study, patients who received Carica papaya leaf extract experienced a faster rise in platelet counts from the fourth day compared with those given a placebo. Researchers also reported that only 25 percent of patients in the CPLE group required chemotherapy delays or dose reductions, compared with 43 percent in the placebo group. The study found no major safety concerns, and researchers estimated that the supportive treatment could be completed in around 10 days at a relatively low cost of approximately Rs300.

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Research Faces Scrutiny Over Methodology

Despite the encouraging findings, the study has come under scrutiny. Following concerns raised by Kerala hepatologist Dr. Cyriac AB Phillips, the journal issued an Expression of Concern, indicating that questions raised about the paper are being reviewed. Medical experts clarify that an Expression of Concern does not mean the study has been proven incorrect or fraudulent. Instead, it is a standard editorial step taken while journals examine issues that have been flagged. Responding to the controversy, scientists from Tata Memorial Centre stated that the research underwent international peer review before publication. Senior oncologist Dr. Kumar Prabhash, one of the study's authors, said the trial followed scientific protocols and was also presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2025. He added that the findings would have been published regardless of whether the results were positive or negative

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Experts Say Papaya Leaves Are Not A Cancer Cure

Lead researcher Dr. Vikas Ostwal maintained that the research team stands by its findings and said any scientific queries raised by the journal would be addressed through the appropriate review process. Experts also stressed that scientific evidence not discussions on social media should determine the value of any medical treatment. While the study indicates that papaya leaf extract may serve as a supportive therapy to improve platelet recovery during chemotherapy, there is no evidence that it can cure or directly treat cancer. Doctors advise patients not to replace standard cancer treatment with herbal remedies and to consult their oncologist before using any supplements. Larger clinical trials and further research will be needed before papaya leaf extract can be recommended as part of routine cancer care.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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