Intermittent Fasting May Work Better Than Calorie Counting For Yo-Yo Dieters, Study Finds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Intermittent fasting, calorie counting yield similar weight loss results.

Fasting offers psychological benefits, reducing food-related stress and thoughts.

Its simpler rules may improve long-term adherence for many dieters.

Experts advise easing into fasting and prioritizing food quality.

For people stuck in the exhausting cycle of losing weight, regaining it, and starting over, a new study offers fresh insight. Researchers found that intermittent fasting may help frequent dieters manage weight just as effectively as traditional calorie counting, while also reducing mental stress around food. Although both approaches delivered similar weight-loss results, intermittent fasting appeared to offer psychological benefits, including fewer obsessive thoughts about eating and less pressure to track meals constantly. The findings suggest that for some people, when they eat may matter just as much as what they eat in building sustainable long-term habits.

Study Compares Fasting And Calorie Counting

Intermittent fasting has become one of the most talked-about approaches to weight management in recent years. Instead of focusing heavily on calories, this method centres on eating within specific time windows and fasting for the rest of the day. Popular formats include the 16:8 approach, where meals are consumed within eight hours, and fasting continues for the next sixteen. Many people find this easier to follow because it simplifies daily food decisions.

The study analysed over 200 adults living with obesity and divided them into three groups: intermittent fasting, calorie restriction, and a standard balanced diet. Participants in the fasting group followed a strict schedule three times a week, eating only between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. before fasting for 20 hours. Meanwhile, the calorie-restriction group reduced intake to 70 per cent of their usual diet. Researchers found that both groups lost a similar amount of weight over time.

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Mental Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting

Where intermittent fasting stood out was in its psychological impact. Participants following fasting routines reported feeling less burdened by food-related decisions. They experienced less pressure to count calories, monitor overeating, or constantly think about meals. Health experts say this reduction in “food noise” can make a significant difference. Constantly tracking food can feel mentally draining, especially for people who have spent years moving from one diet plan to another. For many, a structured eating window may reduce decision fatigue and improve consistency.

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Why Intermittent Fasting May Suit Yo-Yo Dieters

People who repeatedly switch between diet plans often struggle with long-term adherence. Strict calorie tracking can feel overwhelming and difficult to maintain. Intermittent fasting may offer a more practical alternative because the rules are simpler. Instead of measuring every meal, the focus shifts to eating on a fixed schedule. That structure may help some people stay on track without feeling consumed by restrictions.

How To Start Intermittent Fasting Safely

Experts recommend easing into fasting rather than making drastic changes overnight. Starting with a 12- to 14-hour fasting window can be more manageable. For example, finishing dinner at 6 p.m. and eating breakfast at 8 a.m. creates a natural fasting period, much of which happens during sleep. The quality of food still matters. A healthy eating window should include protein, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats.

Intermittent fasting is not a magic solution, but for those tired of constant dieting, it may offer a simpler and more sustainable path towards better weight management.

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