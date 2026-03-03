Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The vibrant celebration of colours is soon going to fill the air. While celebrating the much awaited festival of Holi it is very essential to prioritise your overall health and well-being amidst the Holi revelry. It is imperative to protect your skin, eyes and digestive health from the adversities caused by the synthetic colours and junk eatery spreads during the festival.

How Synthetic Colours Can Harm Your Eyes

The excessive colour pollution can turn to be fatal for the human eyes. Here are some main causes of eye problems in children during Holi and the steps for prevention and cure:

Corneal scratches, pink eye & blinding chemical burns caused by synthetic colours like yellow containing heavy metals like lead, malachite containing green, shining mica particles in red colour or the silvery metallic varnish paint.

Eye trauma by Water balloons & Water guns. Kids love to play with water balloons the most but they pose a significant risk of blunt eye injuries. A direct hit by a balloon or high speed jet from a water gun can cause blinding internal bleeding or retinal detachment.

Take precautions:

Use protective eye wear or sunglasses or simple glasses while playing with colours

Never put colour on others around the eyes!

Fasten or tie hair together by using a cap to prevent colour dripping into the eyes

Avoid aiming at the face with balloons or water guns.

Apply thick layers of coconut oil around your eyes as it will help the colour to get off easily without causing harm to eyes

It is always important to keep an eye on the kids.

Quick Guide If Colour Enters The Eye

Flush with water: Immediately rinse your eye with plenty of clean water to remove the colour.

Remove contact lenses (if applicable): Take out your contact lenses to prevent the colour from getting trapped underneath.

Avoid rubbing: Gently pat the area around your eye dry with a clean cloth. Avoid rubbing your eye, as this can push the colour further into your eye.

Use eye wash or saline solution: If available, use an eye wash or saline solution to help flush out the colour.

Seek medical attention: If you experience any of the following symptoms, seek medical attention immediately:

Severe eye pain or burning

Blurred vision or vision loss

Redness or swelling of the eye

Discharge or pus in the eye

Increased sensitivity to light

Eye drops such as artificial tear drops (carboxymethyl cellulose) may be applied safely. Do not self-medicate with steroid eye drops without consulting a doctor first.

DIY Natural Colours

For the kiddos ditch synthetic colours and celebrate Holi with eco-friendly, home-made natural colours. These are easy to make, safe, and offer a unique experience. If DIY isn't your thing, opt for organic and vegetable-sourced colours available in the market. These are a great alternative to synthetic colours and ensure a safer Holi celebration

Yellow: Mix haldi (turmeric) with besan (gram flour) for a vibrant yellow colour that doubles as a face mask.

Mix haldi (turmeric) with besan (gram flour) for a vibrant yellow colour that doubles as a face mask. Saffron: Use Palash flower petals to create a beautiful saffron hue.

Use Palash flower petals to create a beautiful saffron hue. Magenta: Soak beetroot in water to get a bright magenta colour.

Soak beetroot in water to get a bright magenta colour. Other Options: Henna powder, Gulmohar, and Hibiscus flowers can be used to create various colours.

