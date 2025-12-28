{By: Dr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma}

The first signs of prostate problems are so discreet that often men do not bother with them at all. The trio of slight discomfort while urinating, a weak stream, and frequent visits to the bathroom are usually ignored as signs of either ageing or drinking less water. However, these early symptoms can be the body's first signal of underlying prostate problems, such as benign enlargement, infection, or even prostate cancer in rare cases. It is essential to recognise these symptoms early to seek timely medical treatment, where practitioners may then take up the case, thus preventing complications and enhancing long-term prognosis.

Understanding The Prostate And Why It Matters

The prostate is a small gland lying just under the bladder. It is situated around the urethra and performs several vital functions. It assists in controlling urine flow and generates seminal fluid, which is mixed with sperm during ejaculation. Hence, whenever the prostate gland enlarges or gets inflamed, one can feel it every time he goes to the loo.

Earliest Signs Of Prostate Problem

Need To Urinate More Frequently: One of the first and easiest denied symptoms is waking up several times at night to urinate. It usually means that the bladder is not emptied because of prostate enlargement.

One of the first and easiest denied symptoms is waking up several times at night to urinate. It usually means that the bladder is not emptied because of prostate enlargement. Stopped Or Weak Urine Flow: Many complain that “the flow of urine is not as strong as it used to be.” A weak or interrupted stream during urination is a typical sign of prostate gland compaction.

Many complain that “the flow of urine is not as strong as it used to be.” A weak or interrupted stream during urination is a typical sign of prostate gland compaction. Pain Or Burning While Urinating: This symptom is often confused with dehydration or urinary tract infection, but it can point to inflammation of the prostate.

This symptom is often confused with dehydration or urinary tract infection, but it can point to inflammation of the prostate. Presence Of Blood In Semen Or Urine: This symptom is not so common but when it occurs, it must be addressed by a doctor immediately since it can be a sign of infection, inflammation, or cancer

This symptom is not so common but when it occurs, it must be addressed by a doctor immediately since it can be a sign of infection, inflammation, or cancer Stiffness Or Pain In Lower Back, Hips Or Thighs: Sometimes, dull and constant pain in these areas goes along with prostatitis or prostate enlargement.

Prostate Problems And Their Treatments

These signs might be pointing towards several prostate issues that you could face. That’s why ignoring these signs can create major problems.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH): This is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that affects many men as they age. It can cause urinary problems, but there are treatments available. This can be avoided through some lifestyle changes, like eating greens and exercising daily. But medication and minimally invasive therapies are also available, such as; UroLift system and Green Light Laser Therapy.

This is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that affects many men as they age. It can cause urinary problems, but there are treatments available. This can be avoided through some lifestyle changes, like eating greens and exercising daily. But medication and minimally invasive therapies are also available, such as; UroLift system and Green Light Laser Therapy. Prostate Inflammation: A condition in which the prostate gland is inflamed. It is mostly due to infection, and the inflammation can bring pain, fever, and difficulties with the urinary tract..

A condition in which the prostate gland is inflamed. It is mostly due to infection, and the inflammation can bring pain, fever, and difficulties with the urinary tract.. Prostate Cancer: Usually, a slow-growing type of cancer. However, some types can be more aggressive. As it usually has no obvious symptoms at an early stage that’s why it is important to detect it early. Therapies like Radical Prostatectomy especially using Robotic platform and hormonal/radiation therapy are one of the correct procedures to cure prostate cancer.

Discomfort is what men usually experience when the initial signs of prostate problems appear. However, ignoring these warning signals can lead to some serious conditions. The earlier the prostate problems are identified, the less challenging it is to treat, and the better the chance of maintaining urinary and sexual health over time.

The author, Dr. Ashwani Kumar Sharma, is the Vice Chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre & Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

