7 Early Signs Of Diabetic Neuropathy You Should Never Ignore

{By: Dr Ameet Soni}

Diabetic neuropathy is quiet at first. Subtle changes in how your feet feel, how steady you walk, or how your stomach behaves can be the earliest red flags of nerve injury from long-term high blood sugar. Catching these signs early matters: timely blood sugar control, foot care, review of vitamin levels (for example, Vitamin B12 if you are on metformin), and risk-factor management can slow progression and prevent ulcers, infections, and even avoidable amputations.

The checklist below explains seven common early signs—what they feel like, why they happen, and what to do next.

1) Tingling

Tingling sentation or “pins and needles” in the toes is one of the most common signs. It's a light buzzing, ant-crawling, or prickly feeling, especially in the toes, that often appears first. It reflects small-nerve fiber irritation from sustained high blood sugar. If this sensation is persistent, note whether it worsens at night and discuss it with your doctor.

2) Burning Pain

Burning pain that is often worse at night is experienced by many people. Patients describe it as burning, electric shocks, or shooting pain. Night-time worsening is typical and can disturb sleep. This is nerve pain caused by small-fiber damage. Effective treatments exist, and early therapy can improve comfort and sleep quality.

3) Numbness

Numbness or the reduced ability to feel touch and temperature is something that you should never ignore. Loss of sensation means you might not feel a blister, pebble in your shoe, or very hot water, which increases the risk of ulcers and burns. Doctors often screen this using a simple tool called a 10-g monofilament (to test light touch) and a tuning fork (to test vibration sense).

4) Heightened Sensitivity

Sometimes, even something as light as a bedsheet touching the foot can feel painful, this is called allodynia. In other cases, normal pain may feel much stronger than it should, this is called hyperalgesia. Both of these are unusual pain responses and act as early warning signs that the nerves are not working properly, so they should never be ignored.

5) Balance Problems Or Unsteady Gait

When the sense of vibration and position (your ability to feel movements and know where your feet are without looking) starts to fade, walking in the dark or on uneven ground can feel unsteady. You may find yourself tripping more often or needing to constantly look at your feet while walking. This usually indicates that larger nerves are affected and should be checked by a doctor.

6) Muscle Weakness

Weakness in the muscles, especially in the ankles and toes is a common sign. Difficulty pushing off the ground, climbing stairs, or frequent ankle twists may indicate motor nerve involvement. This often develops alongside sensory loss. Physiotherapy and supportive footwear can help improve stability and reduce fall risk.

7) Early Autonomic Symptoms

Autonomic nerves control involuntary functions like heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, bladder control, and sweating can be experienced by many. Early clues include a fast heartbeat at rest, dizziness when standing up, bloating or early fullness after meals, constipation or diarrhoea, urinary urgency, or reduced sweating that leaves the feet dry and cracked. These symptoms signal deeper nerve involvement and need medical attention.

How To Spot Problems Early

Inspect your feet daily for cuts, colour changes, calluses, or nail problems.

Notice changes in temperature sensation—compare warm and cool objects.

Keep track of tingling, burning, or numbness, especially if worse at night.

Ask your doctor for a yearly foot exam with monofilament and vibration testing.

Share any stomach, bladder, or dizziness complaints during consultations.

Never dismiss tingling, burning, numbness, or unexplained dizziness as “normal.” Recording these symptoms and bringing them to your doctor’s attention can make a big difference. With early detection, good blood sugar control, blood pressure and cholesterol management, quitting smoking, and targeted treatments, you can protect nerve function, preserve mobility, and safeguard overall health.

The author, Dr Ameet Soni, is the Associate Vice President, HoD - Medical Affairs, CORONA Remedies Limited.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

