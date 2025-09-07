{By: Dr. Amita Mahajan)

Blood cancer remains one of the most misconceived illnesses and in many cases filled with anxiety, fear myths and misconceptions. Even when the treatment progress, myths tend to keep patients and families from getting help on time or learning about alternatives of awareness, separating truth from falsehood and promoting well-informed decisions is essential. The National Cancer Institute report indicates that nearly 39% of women and men will develop cancer at some stage during their lifetime. The majority of cancer arises from naturally occurring genetic alterations with age or as a result of environmental exposures like radiation and tobacco smoke. Lifestyle, such as exercise, diet, and body weight, also impacts significantly on cancer risk.

To understand further it’s important to navigate these common myths and misconceptions of blood cancer.

1. Myth: Sugar And Meat Should Be Avoided While Undergoing Treatment

Fact: All cells, including cancerous ones, require glucose as a source of energy. However, no scientific evidence exists that shows that avoiding sugar will halt or even slow down blood cancer. A diet rich in sugar can lead to obesity, which is associated with some cancers, but avoiding sugar will not treat the illness. Meat is an essential protein source necessary to retain strength as well. When under chemotherapy, one loses their appetite or will be nauseous, making meat impossible to consume. But not eating meat is no treatment.

2. Myth: Treatment For Cancer Prevents It From Being Able To Live A Normal Life

Fact: Although a few patients must travel for specialized care, most instances allow local physicians to collaborate with cancer experts. This enables patients to remain close to their families and, in certain situations, continue at work or do parts of their regular routine. Ultimately, each patient is unique, and it is advisable to adhere to medical counsel specific to one's situation.

3. Myth: All Blood Cancer Patients Require A Bone Marrow Transplant

Fact: Not every patient needs a bone marrow transplant. It depends on diagnosis, genetic status, stage of disease, and response to therapy. Evolving targeted therapies and genetic analysis have also opened up options that can be extremely effective, particularly for some forms of leukemia.

4. Myth: Blood Cancer Is Purely Genetic And Can't Be Prevented

Fact: Genetics do play a part, but they are not the sole contributor. Having some genes, such as BRCA1, does not necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer of the blood. Lifestyle factors like diet, refraining from the use of tobacco, and exercise can reduce overall cancer risk dramatically even in those who have genetic risk factors.

5. Myth: Vitamins And Supplements Can Prevent Cancer

Fact: There is no concrete scientific evidence that supplements lower the risk of blood cancer. In fact, consuming them in high amounts may increase cancer risk at times. A balanced meal made from whole foods, fruits, and vegetables is the safest method to obtain essential nutrients.

6. Myth: Blood Cancer Is Incurable

Fact: Thanks to today's medicine, blood cancer is no longer an automatic death sentence. Therapies such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, and bone marrow transplantation have enhanced survival rates and results. Early detection further enhances the possibility of successful treatment.

Blood cancer can feel overwhelming, but myths and misconceptions only add to the fear and stigma. Staying informed with accurate facts and understanding advances in diagnosis and treatment can empower patients and their families to face the condition with confidence. Blood cancer is not easy, but it is not hopeless. With advances in medicine and more assertive information about the disease, survival and quality of life can improve.

The author, Dr. Amita Mahajan, is a Senior Consultant, Paediatric Oncology & Haematology, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

