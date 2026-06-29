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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesRanveer Singh’s Loving Gesture For Deepika Padukone During Pregnancy Goes Viral - WATCH

Ranveer Singh’s Loving Gesture For Deepika Padukone During Pregnancy Goes Viral - WATCH

Ranveer Singh’s caring gesture for pregnant Deepika Padukone wins been winning hearts left, right and centre online.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika, pregnant, continues filming; Ranveer brings lunch on set.
  • Ranveer's thoughtful gestures deeply move fans, reinforcing couple's bond.
  • Ranveer's films

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have once again become the talk of the town - not just for their star power, but for the warmth of their relationship that continues to win hearts.

Viral Video Captures Ranveer's Gesture For Deepika

Deepika Padukone is currently expecting her second child, yet she remains committed to her upcoming film Raaka, continuing its shoot alongside her pregnancy. While the makers are ensuring a smooth schedule for her, it’s Ranveer Singh’s quiet gesture on set that has truly caught everyone’s attention.

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Reports suggest that Ranveer has been regularly visiting Deepika during her shoot breaks, personally bringing her lunch and making sure she eats well. In the middle of her packed filming schedule, he reportedly spends a few moments with her before stepping away so that work isn’t interrupted.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

It’s a simple act, but one that has left fans deeply moved - seeing a superstar husband prioritising care, comfort, and togetherness in the most understated way.

Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Their Bond

The couple’s bond has once again become a favourite topic online. Many fans are praising Ranveer for his thoughtfulness and the way he stands by Deepika during this important phase of her life. Their relationship, often seen as vibrant and full of energy, is now being admired for its quiet moments of support and understanding too.

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Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his franchise Dhurandhar - directed by Aditya Dhar. The first part, Dhurandhar, was released on December 5, 2025, and received strong appreciation for his performance.

Its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, opened to a powerful box office response and continued its successful run. The film features a star-studded cast including Akshay Khanna, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and R Madhavan in key roles.

On the other hand, Deepika’s upcoming film Raaka, directed by Atlee, is already one of the most talked-about projects in the industry. The film also brings her together with Allu Arjun for the first time, making it a major cinematic event in the making.

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Mounted on a grand scale, Raaka promises a fresh visual experience - and expectations are naturally sky-high.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What special gesture by Ranveer Singh has gained fan appreciation?

Ranveer Singh has been visiting Deepika Padukone on the sets of her film Raka, personally bringing her lunch. He ensures she eats well and spends a few moments with her during breaks.

Is Deepika Padukone continuing her film shoot while pregnant?

Yes, Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child but continues to shoot her upcoming film Raka. The makers are ensuring a smooth schedule for her.

Who is directing Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Raka, and who is her co-star?

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Raka is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. She will be starring alongside Allu Arjun for the first time in this project.

What are Ranveer Singh's recent film releases mentioned in the article?

Ranveer Singh's recent films include Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, and its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which premiered on March 19, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
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