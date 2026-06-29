Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iconic duo Kajol and SRK first met on Baazigar sets.

Kajol found quiet SRK unusual, questioning his hero image.

Their first film, Baazigar, launched their successful cinematic partnership.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are regarded as one of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen pairs today. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the duo has delivered several memorable films together. Their chemistry has stood the test of time, making them one of Hindi cinema’s most loved pairs. But interestingly, their first meeting was far from picture-perfect.

Long before they became Bollywood royalty, Kajol and Shah Rukh met for the first time on the sets of Baazigar in 1993. And as per Kajol's own admission, she wasn't particularly impressed.

Kajol's First Impression Of Shah Rukh Wasn't Positive

During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Kajol recalled meeting Shah Rukh for the first time while shooting for Baazigar. The actress revealed that she found him rather unusual and even questioned what kind of hero he was.

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The host reminded Kajol of a remark she had allegedly made after seeing Shah Rukh on set for the first time: "Hai Ram, what kind of boy is this?" Kajol laughed and admitted that she had indeed said those words.

'He Didn't Talk To Anyone'

Sharing more details about the incident, Kajol said she was speaking in Marathi to Shah Rukh's make-up artist, Ravi Dada, who was also Maharashtrian. While chatting, she openly expressed her thoughts about the actor.

According to Kajol, she had said, "What kind of hero is this? He doesn't talk. Where did you find him? He's such a strange hero. He's not even looking at anyone and has been sitting here for so long wearing those huge black sunglasses."

Kajol explained that she was energetic and constantly moving around the set, talking to everyone. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, was extremely quiet and preferred sitting silently in one place. His reserved nature initially puzzled the actress.

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Their Chemistry Began With Baazigar

Ironically, the same actor Kajol found so strange went on to become her most successful co-star. Baazigar, which also featured Shilpa Shetty, emerged as a blockbuster and marked the beginning of a legendary cinematic partnership.

After Baazigar, the duo reunited for several successful films, including Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

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While Dilwale, released in 2015, received an average response at the box office, nearly all of Shah Rukh and Kajol's other films together turned out to be major commercial successes, cementing their place as one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen pair.