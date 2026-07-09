Drenched On Your Way To Work? 5 Monsoon Habits Every Office-Goer Should Follow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wet clothes cause health issues; prepare for rainy commutes.

Carry dry clothes, socks, shoes for office comfort.

Change wet clothes, dry items; warm up, avoid illness.

Rain-soaked clothes, wet shoes and hours spent waiting for everything to dry are a common reality for many office-goers during the monsoon. Whether wading through flooded streets or getting caught in an unexpected downpour, many employees end up spending the entire workday in damp clothes without realising the potential health risks.

According to the UK National Health Service (NHS), prolonged exposure to moisture weakens the skin's protective barrier and creates an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. Damp clothing can also make you feel cold and may worsen allergies or respiratory discomfort, especially in air-conditioned offices. Fortunately, a few simple lifestyle changes can help make rainy workdays healthier and more comfortable.

ALSO READ |Stay One Step Ahead This Monsoon With These 5 Smart Lifestyle Habits

Office Bag Needs More Than Just An Umbrella

Although an umbrella is helpful, experts advise against relying only on it during rainy days. Consider bringing a compact "monsoon office kit" instead. After an unexpected shower, a lightweight change of clothes, an additional pair of socks, a microfibre towel, tissues and a waterproof pouch for electronics can come in handy. Another sensible practice is to have sandals or dressy shoes on hand at work. Instead of standing for extended periods of time while working, you can leave your wet shoes to dry.

Don't Sit In Wet Clothes Waiting For Them To Dry

One of the most common errors made by people who work in offices is to assume that wet garments will dry on their own. Dermatologists at the American Academy of Dermatology claim that skin that is moist for extended periods of time is more susceptible to fungal infections, rashes and irritation.

Change into dry clothes as soon as you can if your place of employment offers a restroom or changing facility. Even switching to dry socks or changing out of a wet shirt will greatly lessen discomfort. If changing is not an option, use a fresh towel to gently pat dry your skin, paying particular attention to the area around your neck, underarms and feet before putting your wet clothes back on.

Help Your Clothes Dry Safely At The Office

If your job permits it, hang your scarves or jackets in a well-ventilated area instead of wearing them all day. Steer clear of crumpled, damp clothing in bags since this can lead to the accumulation of moisture and bacteria. You can stay comfortable while your outer garment dries separately if you wear an office jacket or blazer by first changing into a dry inner layer.

Warm Up Without Overdoing It

After getting soaked, entering an office with a lot of air conditioning might make you feel chilly for hours. To help your body feel comfortable, experts advise drying your hair, wiping away extra rainwater and consuming a warm beverage like soup or tea to avoid any seasonal flu.

Don't Forget The Journey Home

The monsoon ritual should continue even after the workday ends. Rain-soaked clothing should be washed and properly dried to avoid fungus development and offensive odours, and wet shoes should be totally dried before being worn again. Reusing wet clothes the next morning exposes the skin to mould and bacteria.

ALSO READ |5 Monsoon Hygiene Habits That Can Help Prevent Seasonal Diseases

While commuting during the monsoon season is inevitable, it's not necessary to spend the whole day in damp clothes. Health experts say that bringing a few necessities, changing into dry clothes whenever feasible, letting damp items dry properly and being mindful of foot and skin care can all help prevent common issues during the rainy season. Sometimes being healthy at work during the monsoon isn't about escaping the rain, but rather about being ready for what comes next.







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