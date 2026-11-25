Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cervical cancer is preventable via HPV vaccination and regular screening.

Routine screening detects precancerous changes, requiring appropriate follow-up.

Understand concerning symptoms, and ensure continuous follow-up for abnormal results.

From HPV vaccination and cervical screening to understanding abnormal results, asking the right questions can help women make informed decisions about cervical cancer prevention.

Routine gynaecological visits often focus on menstrual problems, vaginal infections or other reproductive health concerns. However, cervical cancer prevention is another important subject that deserves attention, even when a woman has no symptoms.

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Almost all cervical cancers are linked to persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus transmitted through intimate sexual contact, including genital skin-to-skin contact. Most HPV infections clear naturally, but some persist and may gradually cause precancerous changes in cervical cells. If these changes remain undetected and untreated, they can sometimes progress to cervical cancer over several years.

The encouraging fact is that cervical cancer is largely preventable through HPV vaccination, appropriate screening and timely management of precancerous changes. Here are five important questions women can discuss with their gynaecologist.

1. Am I Eligible For HPV Vaccination, And Can I Still Benefit If I Missed It Earlier?

HPV vaccination is an important preventive measure against cervical cancer. It protects against several high-risk HPV types responsible for a substantial proportion of cervical cancers.

Vaccination is most effective when administered before exposure to HPV, ideally during early adolescence. However, women who were not vaccinated earlier may still be eligible for catch-up vaccination, depending on their age, vaccination history and individual circumstances.

The recommended number of doses can vary according to age, immune status, vaccine formulation and applicable guidelines. Women should therefore discuss which schedule is appropriate for them rather than assuming that everyone requires the same number of doses.

Importantly, HPV vaccination prevents new infections caused by vaccine-covered HPV types. It does not eliminate an existing infection or treat established cervical precancer. A previous HPV infection also does not automatically mean vaccination would offer no benefit.

Women should ask about their vaccination status, eligibility and the appropriate schedule. Vaccination significantly reduces cervical cancer risk, but it does not replace recommended screening later in life.

2. When Should I begin Cervical Cancer Screening?

Cervical cancer screening aims to detect high-risk HPV infection or precancerous changes before cancer develops, often when a woman feels completely healthy.

Screening may involve a high-risk HPV test, a Pap test or, in some settings, both. A Pap test examines cervical cells for abnormal changes, whereas an HPV test identifies high-risk viral types associated with cervical cancer.

Current recommendations increasingly favour validated primary HPV testing because it is effective in identifying women at risk of developing cervical precancer.

In India, screening recommendations vary according to the healthcare setting and individual risk. FOGSI guidance supports beginning screening at 30 years for the general population, with screening from 25 years in well-resourced settings. Women with certain risk factors, including HIV infection, may require earlier and more frequent screening.

The appropriate interval depends on the screening method, previous results and medical history. Annual Pap tests are not routinely necessary for every woman.

Women should discuss when to begin screening, which test is suitable and when their next screening is due.

3. What does A Positive HPV Test Or Abnormal Pap Smear Mean?

A positive high-risk HPV test or an abnormal Pap smear does not automatically mean that a woman has cervical cancer.

HPV infections are common, and many resolve without causing significant disease. An abnormal screening result may indicate changes that require monitoring or further examination.

The next step depends on several factors, including the type of abnormality, HPV type, previous screening results and individual risk.

Some women may require repeat testing after a recommended interval, while others may need colposcopy, a detailed examination of the cervix using magnification. A biopsy may be advised if an area appears suspicious.

A positive HPV test also does not necessarily indicate a recent infection, as HPV can remain undetected for years before becoming detectable again.

Women should understand their results, the reason for any recommended investigation and the importance of attending follow-up appointments. Not every abnormal result requires immediate treatment.

4. Which Symptoms Should I never Ignore?

Cervical precancer and early cervical cancer often cause no noticeable symptoms, which is why screening is important even when a woman feels well.

However, certain symptoms should prompt medical evaluation. These include bleeding after sexual intercourse, bleeding between menstrual periods, bleeding after menopause, persistent unusual vaginal discharge and unexplained pelvic pain.

Such symptoms can occur with several conditions other than cervical cancer, including infections and benign gynaecological problems. Nevertheless, they should not automatically be dismissed as hormonal changes or minor infections.

Even a single episode of unexplained postmenopausal bleeding deserves assessment. Similarly, bleeding after intercourse should be evaluated rather than waiting for it to become frequent.

Importantly, screening and diagnostic evaluation serve different purposes. A woman experiencing concerning symptoms may require examination and appropriate investigations even if her previous cervical screening result was normal.

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5. If I have Had An Abnormal Screening Result What Follow-Up Do I Need?

Follow-up is an essential part of cervical cancer prevention, particularly for women who have previously had abnormal screening results or treatment for precancerous cervical changes.

The recommended follow-up depends on the severity of the abnormality, the treatment received, previous HPV results and individual risk factors.

Some minor abnormalities resolve without treatment and may only require repeat testing. However, women treated for high-grade cervical precancer generally need continued surveillance because their risk can remain elevated for many years.

Depending on the clinical situation, follow-up may involve HPV testing, cervical cytology or colposcopy at recommended intervals.

Women should not assume that a normal test after treatment means further surveillance is unnecessary. Similarly, receiving the HPV vaccine does not replace recommended follow-up.

Understanding the follow-up plan, keeping previous reports and attending scheduled appointments are important steps in protecting long-term cervical health.

Prevention Begins With Informed Decisions

Cervical cancer prevention involves more than receiving a vaccine or undergoing a screening test. Women should understand when screening is appropriate, what their results mean and why recommended follow-up matters. HPV vaccination and cervical screening complement each other, while timely evaluation of concerning symptoms remains equally important. Awareness and appropriate preventive care can help reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer prevention is a continuing process involving vaccination, screening, appropriate evaluation and follow-up at different stages of life.

Women do not need to wait for symptoms to discuss cervical health. A routine gynaecological consultation provides an opportunity to review vaccination history, understand screening recommendations and address any concerns.

Making informed decisions and following evidence-based preventive recommendations can help women take meaningful steps towards reducing their cervical cancer risk.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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