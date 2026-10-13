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English NewsHealthDoc Talk | 5 Pregnancy Myths Vs Facts Every Mom-To-Be Should Know

Doc Talk | 5 Pregnancy Myths Vs Facts Every Mom-To-Be Should Know

Doc Talk | A doctor debunks five common pregnancy myths, covering maternal vaccination, nutrition, exercise, antenatal visits and whooping cough protection.

Written By : Dr Pratibha Garg |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pregnancy advice often contains myths requiring factual correction.
  • Vaccination, nutrition, and exercise benefit both mother and baby.
  • Antenatal visits and timely vaccinations protect against serious risks.

Pregnancy is a time when everyday health choices can have a critical impact on both the mother and the developing baby. During pregnancy, health advice travels from one mother to another, social media posts and well-meaning family and friends. Amid this, expecting mothers often encounter information from a wide range of sources, with varying levels of reliability and accuracy.

Here are five common pregnancy myths that deserve a reality check.

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1. Myth: Vaccination During Pregnancy Only Protects The Mother

Fact: Maternal vaccination is one of the most important and cost-effective way to protect both mother and baby. Vaccination during pregnancy helps the mother produce protective antibodies, that can pass to the baby through the placenta, and potentially through breast milk. This can offer the newborn short-term protection in the early weeks of life, before they develop their own immunity. 

2. Myth: What A Mother Eats During Pregnancy Affects The Baby Only Until Birth

Fact: A mother’s nutrition intake during pregnancy can influence a child's health well beyond the newborn stage. Pregnancy and early life are important windows for immune and metabolic development. Getting adequate essential nutrients during this period can help support healthy development and may influence the child's susceptibility to certain diseases later in life.

3. Myth: Exercise Or Yoga Is Risky During Pregnancy

Fact: Pregnancy does not automatically mean giving up physical activity. For many expecting mothers, safe and appropriate physical activity can support overall health, comfort and wellbeing. As pregnancy progresses, physical and physiological changes may mean that some activities need to be modified in terms of intensity, duration or type. Expecting mothers should discuss their exercise routine with their healthcare provider and understand which activities are appropriate for them.

4. Myth: If I Feel Well, I Can Skip A Routine Antenatal Visit

Fact: Antenatal visits provide opportunities for healthcare professionals to monitor pregnancy and discuss maternal and foetal health. Through antenatal visits, healthcare providers can guide families on important topics like nutrition, emerging risks or complications. They provide repeated opportunities to review preventive measures and ensure that time-sensitive interventions, including recommended maternal vaccinations, are discussed and offered at the appropriate stage of pregnancy.

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5. Myth: Whooping Cough Is Just A Bad Cough

Fact: Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection. For adults, it may seem like a prolonged cough, but in newborns it can lead to serious breathing difficulties and other complications. Newborns are particularly vulnerable because babies do not receive whooping cough vaccines until they are 1.5 months old, leading to an “immunity gap.” Protecting babies before they are old enough to be vaccinated is therefore important. For whooping cough, maternal Tdap vaccination during the last trimester of pregnancy is recognised as an important practice to protect newborns.

When it comes to pregnancy health, replacing assumptions with informed conversations with a gynecologist can help mothers make choices that support both their own wellbeing and their baby’s protection.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does vaccination during pregnancy only protect the mother?

No, maternal vaccination protects both mother and baby. Antibodies pass to the baby via the placenta and breast milk, offering short-term protection before their own immunity develops.

How long does a mother's nutrition during pregnancy affect the baby?

A mother's nutrition intake during pregnancy influences a child's health well beyond the newborn stage. It is important for immune and metabolic development and may impact future disease susceptibility.

Is exercise or yoga risky during pregnancy?

Pregnancy does not automatically mean giving up physical activity. Safe and appropriate exercise can support overall health and wellbeing. Expecting mothers should consult their healthcare provider.

Can I skip routine antenatal visits if I feel well?

No, antenatal visits allow healthcare professionals to monitor pregnancy and discuss maternal and fetal health. They guide families on nutrition, risks, and ensure time-sensitive interventions like vaccinations are offered.

About the author Dr Pratibha Garg

The author has over 25 years of post-MD experience in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. She served as Secretary of DGF North-West (2024–26) and Joint Secretary (2022–24). She is associated with professional bodies including FOGSI, AOGD, ISCCP and NIGF. She completed her MBBS and MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Saurashtra University.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maternal Health ABP Live Doc Talk Pregnancy Myths Pregnancy Facts
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