Doc Talk | Why Do LED Headlights Feel Blinding At Night? An Eye Specialist Explains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New LED headlights' blue light increases glare for many.

Uncorrected vision, dry eyes, poor roads worsen night glare.

Careful driving, regular eye checks help manage night glare.

Consult eye specialist if night driving difficulties persist.

"Night driving has become scary." If you work in eye care, you hear that line a lot. Ask people when it started and most will point at the new headlights, some will blame their age, and a few will quietly admit they've stopped driving after dark altogether.

They're not imagining it. An AAA survey of US drivers, run in February 2026, found that six in ten say headlight glare is a problem for them at night. So this isn't a handful of cranky drivers. It's a lot of us, on a lot of roads.

ALSO READ: Doc Talk | How AI Is Making Oral Cancer Detection Faster And More Precise

So What's Going On In Your Eyes?

LEDs are different from the yellowish halogen bulbs we grew up with. They're brighter, they look whiter, and there's more blue in that light. Blue light scatters easily once it enters the eye. Instead of landing neatly on the retina, some of it spreads around inside and fogs up the picture. That's your halo, your starburst, that smeary patch where the road used to be.

Now add the dark. At night your pupils are wide open, grabbing every bit of light they can. Then a bright beam arrives, and a big pupil lets in a big dose. The retina needs a few seconds to settle, and a few seconds at highway speed is a long way to travel half blind.

Why It Hits Some People Harder

Same road, same oncoming car, and yet the friend in your passenger seat says "what glare?" There's usually a reason.

A glasses number that has gone out of date is the first suspect. Astigmatism that isn't corrected properly turns a dot of light into a streak. Early cataract is another big one, and it surprises people, because night glare can show up well before reading gets difficult. The lens clouds a little and light scatters more. Dry eyes can do it too, since the tear film gets uneven and bends light the wrong way. Some people who've had laser vision correction notice rings at night, and everyone's pupils slow down a bit with age.

Then there are our roads. Missing dividers, trucks with high beams left on, SUVs sitting so high that their lights land right in a hatchback driver's face, and aftermarket bulbs fitted without a thought for alignment. Dusty windshields don't help either.

ALSO READ: Doc Talk | How Chronic Stress Can Affect Your Heart Health

What You Can Do

Don't stare at the lights. It sounds obvious, but we all do it. Look towards the left edge of the road and let the lane line guide you. If your vision is smeared, ease off the accelerator for a moment, because nobody is chasing you. Wipe the windshield on the inside too, since that thin film scatters light badly. Turn the dashboard brightness down and use the night setting on your rear-view mirror.

Get your eyes tested every year, and sooner if night driving is getting harder. An anti-reflective coating on your glasses can take the edge off. As for those yellow "night driving" glasses sold online, skip them. There's no solid proof they help, and they cut down the light you need.

One more thing: you're also somebody else's oncoming car. Dip your beams, and get your headlight alignment checked now and then.

When To Get Checked

Please don't wave it away with "it's just the new lights." If glare is getting worse, if you see rings around streetlights, or if you've started avoiding night drives, see an eye specialist. Often the fix is simple, like a new pair of glasses. Sometimes it's something that needs early treatment, and you'd want to catch that sooner rather than later.

Headlights will only get brighter. Looking after your eyes is the one part of the equation that's fully in your hands.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator