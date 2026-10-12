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English NewsHealthDoc Talk | Why Do LED Headlights Feel Blinding At Night? An Eye Specialist Explains

Doc Talk | Why Do LED Headlights Feel Blinding At Night? An Eye Specialist Explains

Doc Talk | Struggling with LED headlight glare while driving at night? Know why it happens, common eye-related causes and tips to improve night-time driving safety.

Written By : Dr Chirag Gupta |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New LED headlights' blue light increases glare for many.
  • Uncorrected vision, dry eyes, poor roads worsen night glare.
  • Careful driving, regular eye checks help manage night glare.
  • Consult eye specialist if night driving difficulties persist.

"Night driving has become scary." If you work in eye care, you hear that line a lot. Ask people when it started and most will point at the new headlights, some will blame their age, and a few will quietly admit they've stopped driving after dark altogether.

They're not imagining it. An AAA survey of US drivers, run in February 2026, found that six in ten say headlight glare is a problem for them at night. So this isn't a handful of cranky drivers. It's a lot of us, on a lot of roads.

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So What's Going On In Your Eyes?

LEDs are different from the yellowish halogen bulbs we grew up with. They're brighter, they look whiter, and there's more blue in that light. Blue light scatters easily once it enters the eye. Instead of landing neatly on the retina, some of it spreads around inside and fogs up the picture. That's your halo, your starburst, that smeary patch where the road used to be.

Now add the dark. At night your pupils are wide open, grabbing every bit of light they can. Then a bright beam arrives, and a big pupil lets in a big dose. The retina needs a few seconds to settle, and a few seconds at highway speed is a long way to travel half blind.

Why It Hits Some People Harder

Same road, same oncoming car, and yet the friend in your passenger seat says "what glare?" There's usually a reason.

A glasses number that has gone out of date is the first suspect. Astigmatism that isn't corrected properly turns a dot of light into a streak. Early cataract is another big one, and it surprises people, because night glare can show up well before reading gets difficult. The lens clouds a little and light scatters more. Dry eyes can do it too, since the tear film gets uneven and bends light the wrong way. Some people who've had laser vision correction notice rings at night, and everyone's pupils slow down a bit with age.

Then there are our roads. Missing dividers, trucks with high beams left on, SUVs sitting so high that their lights land right in a hatchback driver's face, and aftermarket bulbs fitted without a thought for alignment. Dusty windshields don't help either.

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What You Can Do

Don't stare at the lights. It sounds obvious, but we all do it. Look towards the left edge of the road and let the lane line guide you. If your vision is smeared, ease off the accelerator for a moment, because nobody is chasing you. Wipe the windshield on the inside too, since that thin film scatters light badly. Turn the dashboard brightness down and use the night setting on your rear-view mirror.

Get your eyes tested every year, and sooner if night driving is getting harder. An anti-reflective coating on your glasses can take the edge off. As for those yellow "night driving" glasses sold online, skip them. There's no solid proof they help, and they cut down the light you need.

One more thing: you're also somebody else's oncoming car. Dip your beams, and get your headlight alignment checked now and then.

When To Get Checked

Please don't wave it away with "it's just the new lights." If glare is getting worse, if you see rings around streetlights, or if you've started avoiding night drives, see an eye specialist. Often the fix is simple, like a new pair of glasses. Sometimes it's something that needs early treatment, and you'd want to catch that sooner rather than later.

Headlights will only get brighter. Looking after your eyes is the one part of the equation that's fully in your hands.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is increased headlight glare a common issue for drivers?

Yes, an AAA survey from February 2026 revealed that six in ten US drivers report headlight glare as a problem at night. This indicates it's a widespread concern on the roads.

Why do modern LED headlights seem to cause more glare?

Modern LED headlights are brighter and contain more blue light. This blue light scatters easily inside the eye, causing halos, starbursts, and smeared vision, particularly with dilated pupils at night.

What factors can make night glare worse for individuals?

Outdated glasses, astigmatism, early cataracts, and dry eyes can worsen glare. Age-related pupil changes and road conditions like misaligned headlights or dusty windshields also contribute.

What can drivers do to manage headlight glare?

Look towards the left road edge and avoid staring at lights. Clean your windshield and dim dashboard lights. Regular eye exams and anti-reflective coatings on glasses can also help.

About the author Dr Chirag Gupta

The author is a Consultant at Sharp Sight Group of Eye Hospitals, New Delhi, with an MBBS and MS from the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University. He received the Prof. RP Bhatia Gold Medal for securing the highest marks in MS Ophthalmology. His areas of expertise include cataract surgery, LASIK and glaucoma management.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eye Care Tips Eye Health Health News ABP Live Doc Talk Astigmatism Driving Safety
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