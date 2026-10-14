Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navratri fasting causes complex metabolic shifts in the body.

Traditional high-carb foods lead to significant blood sugar spikes.

Fasting risks include hypoglycemia, dehydration, and protein deficiency.

Consult doctors and maintain balanced nutrition for safety.

While Navratri fasting is based on religious tradition, it also results in measurable changes in body metabolism. But the body’s reaction to fasting is a lot more complex than just eating less, from fluctuations in insulin secretion to changes in glucose regulation and fat utilisation.

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How Navratri Fasting Affects Blood Sugar, Insulin and Fat Metabolism

Normally the body breaks down carbs into glucose , which triggers the pancreas to release insulin . Insulin then helps cells to absorb glucose from the blood to use for energy . It also causes the liver and muscles to store glucose as glycogen . When you fast, your insulin levels drop and your glucagon levels rise, signalling your liver to release stored glucose into your bloodstream.

During the fast glycogen stores are depleted and the body becomes increasingly dependent upon gluconeogenesis, i.e. the synthesis of glucose from substrates such as lactate, glycerol and certain amino acids. Fat mobilisation also increases but the extent of this metabolic change is dependent on how long the fast has been going on, physical activity and nutritional status.

Fasting, however, is not a magic bullet for metabolic health. The composition of the food eaten outside fasting hours is also important.

Most traditional Navratri foods, especially sabudana, potatoes and sugar-rich preparations are rich in rapidly digestible carbohydrates. These foods can cause large postprandial glucose excursions (sharp increases in blood sugar after eating) when eaten in large portions, especially if not eaten with enough protein or fibre.

These swings could be especially important if you have insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. Eating carbohydrate-rich foods with protein, fibre and unsaturated fats can slow down the rate of gastric emptying and moderate the absorption of glucose but portion size is still important.

Protein, Hydration and the Risks of Fasting

Another often overlooked issue is insufficient protein intake. When you eat a diet low in protein, and especially if you’re also cutting calories for a long period of time, you can lose lean muscle mass. Skeletal muscle is a principal site for insulin-mediated glucose disposal and its preservation is important for long-term metabolic health. You can add paneer, unsweetened curd, milk and nuts as required to maintain nutritional balance.

Those with diabetes are also at an additional physiological risk of hypoglycaemia. Insulin and some drugs such as sulfonylureas can still cause blood glucose levels to drop in the setting of decreased food intake. A glucose level of <70 mg/dL is an alert threshold for hypoglycaemia and requires prompt attention. Severe hypoglycaemia can lead to confusion, seizures or loss of consciousness.

Fasting can also increase the risk for dehydration, especially if fluid intake is limited. Dehydration may worsen hyperglycaemia and cause electrolyte disturbances in susceptible people.

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What Does Science Say About Navratri Fasting and Metabolic Health?

Intermittent fasting (IF) studies suggest that it may have a positive impact on body weight, insulin sensitivity and some cardiometabolic markers. However, these results cannot be directly transferred to religious fasting. The results vary according to total calories consumed, type of food, how long the fast lasts and pre-existing medical conditions.

So, the scientific approach to Navratri fasting is metabolic stability, not long-term deprivation. Eating smaller, balanced meals and sufficient protein, foods high in fibre and proper hydration can come to the rescue to reduce unnecessary glucose swings.

Those with diabetes should discuss their plans for monitoring glucose and adjusting medications with a physician before fasting. If hypoglycaemia develops or significant symptoms occur, fasting should be broken.

Ultimately, metabolic health isn’t just about how long we go without eating, but how well we feed our bodies when we do.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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