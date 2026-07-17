Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Persistent morning swelling can signal underlying health conditions.

Conditions include arthritis, kidney, heart, and liver issues.

Seek immediate medical attention for sudden, painful swelling.

Lifestyle changes help; persistent swelling requires early diagnosis.

Most of us have woken up at least once with slightly puffy fingers or swollen feet. Often, the swelling subsides within an hour as we begin moving around. However, if it happens regularly or is associated with pain, stiffness or difficulty in movement, it could be your body's way of warning you of an underlying health problem.

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When Is Morning Swelling Normal And When Should You Worry?

For six to eight hours, the body is relatively inactive during sleep. There is fluid accumulation in the tissues, particularly the hands and feet. Mild swelling is generally harmless and is often caused by staying inactive for long periods, sleeping in the same position, eating too much salt, dehydration, drinking alcohol or standing or sitting for long periods the day before. Usually it goes away once you get your circulation going.

Health Conditions That Can Cause Swollen Hands And Feet

Persistent morning swelling, however, should be evaluated carefully as it may be the first manifestation of an underlying joint disorder. Inflammatory arthritis is also common, especially rheumatoid arthritis, with swollen finger joints . There is often morning stiffness of more than 30 to 60 minutes’ duration. According to recent Global Burden of Disease estimates, nearly **2.77 million Indians were living with rheumatoid arthritis in 2021, which is three times the number reported three decades ago. Women are affected far more frequently than men.

Another major cause is osteo-arthritis. It is more common with the aging process, but obesity and prior injuries to the joints have also increased its occurrence in younger adults. India has an estimated more than 62 million people with osteoarthritis. It’s one of the country’s leading causes of chronic pain and disability. Joints may degenerate and become swollen, particularly around the fingers, knees and ankles.

Morning swelling is not always orthopaedic in cause. Fluid retention can be associated with many conditions including chronic kidney disease, heart failure, thyroid disorders, liver disease and poor venous circulation. About 3.2% of Indian adults suffer from chronic kidney disease, the ICMR-INDIAB study said. Persistent swelling is an important symptom and should never be ignored.

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When To Seek Medical Attention And How To Reduce Swelling

Some warning signs need immediate medical attention. If you see sudden swelling of only one hand or foot, along with redness, intense pain, a fever, difficulty breathing or an inability to put weight on the affected area, have it checked immediately.

Simple lifestyle measures such as reducing salt intake, keeping well hydrated, maintaining a normal weight, exercising regularly and elevating the legs while resting can be of benefit in reducing mild swelling. Gentle stretching exercises after waking up can help with circulation and reduce stiffness.

The conclusion is pretty simple: occasional morning swelling is usually not dangerous. But don’t ignore swollen hands or feet if they occur daily, or if they’re accompanied by constant pain and stiffness. Early diagnosis can not only help protect your joints but can also reveal medical conditions much easier to treat if caught early.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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