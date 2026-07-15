Osteosarcoma is the most common bone cancer in children and adolescents, usually affecting those between 10 and 20 years old. It commonly develops near the ends of long bones, such as around the knee or upper arm.
Doc Talk | Teenage Bone Pain Or Growing Pains? Oncologist Explains Why Osteosarcoma Goes Unnoticed
Doc Talk | An oncologist explains how persistent bone pain in teenagers may sometimes signal osteosarcoma, the warning signs to watch for, and why early diagnosis can improve treatment outcomes.
- Osteosarcoma, bone cancer, often misdiagnosed as adolescent growing pains.
- Persistent localised pain, swelling, limping indicate osteosarcoma.
- Early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes and recovery chances.
- Parents must evaluate persistent, localised pain; do not dismiss it.
Teenagers are expected to complain about aches and pains. A sore knee after football practice, a lingering leg ache after a growth spurt, or discomfort that's casually dismissed as "just growing pains" is almost a rite of passage. In most cases, that's exactly what it is. But on rare occasions, persistent bone pain may be the body's way of signalling something far more serious, osteosarcoma, the most common bone cancer seen in children and adolescents.
One of the biggest challenges with osteosarcoma isn't that it's difficult to treat; it's that it's often diagnosed late. This cancer most commonly affects children between the ages of 10 and 20, precisely when the body is growing the fastest. The tumour usually develops near the ends of long bones, especially around the knee or upper arm, where bone growth is most active. While rapid growth itself doesn't cause cancer, this period of intense bone development is when osteosarcoma is most likely to appear.
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Why Osteosarcoma Is Often Mistaken For Growing Pains
The problem is that its earliest symptom, persistent bone pain, looks deceptively ordinary. A teenager who plays sports may assume they've pulled a muscle. Parents often attribute the pain to growth spurts, while repeated use of painkillers or home remedies may temporarily mask the symptoms. Too often, they may not consider getting an X-ray done for the child or consulting an oncologist unless a significant amount of time has passed.
Growing Pains Vs Osteosarcoma: Warning Signs Parents Should Know
So what are the key differentiators between growing pains and osteosarcoma?
Growing pains are experienced in both legs and are mostly amplified in the evenings. They do not cause swelling or restrict movement or daily activities. On the other hand, osteosarcoma comes as a persistent pain in one specific area, worsening at night, obstructing sleep. Symptoms that follow are swelling, a visible unidentified swelling, limping, and restricted movement. Although these symptoms may not be automatically associated with cancer, they should never be ignored.
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Why Early Diagnosis Can Make A Life-Changing Difference
The silver lining is that early detection can significantly improve outcomes and recovery. Advances in chemotherapy over the last decade and limb-salvage surgery allow many children to be treated successfully while preserving the affected limb.
However, these options are often more effective before the cancer has spread. The goal isn't to alarm parents every time their teenager complains of leg pain.
Osteosarcoma remains a rare disease. But awareness matters. If pain is persistent, localised, or continues despite rest and routine treatment, it deserves evaluation rather than reassurance alone. As doctors, we often say that children know when something doesn't feel right. Listening to them and acting on persistent symptoms instead of dismissing them as "part of growing up", could make all the difference. Sometimes, the most important diagnosis begins with simply taking a teenager's pain seriously.
Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is osteosarcoma and whom does it typically affect?
Why is osteosarcoma often diagnosed late?
Its initial symptom, persistent bone pain, is often mistaken for common issues like growing pains or sports injuries. Parents may attribute the pain to growth spurts, and painkillers can temporarily mask symptoms.
How can parents distinguish between growing pains and osteosarcoma symptoms?
Growing pains affect both legs, are amplified in the evenings, and do not cause swelling. Osteosarcoma presents as persistent pain in one specific area, worsens at night, and may include swelling, limping, or restricted movement.
Why is early detection crucial for osteosarcoma?
Early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and recovery. Advances in chemotherapy and limb-salvage surgery are more effective when applied before the cancer has spread, preserving the affected limb.