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HomeHealthDoc Talk | World Kidney Cancer Day: How Obesity Increases The Risk Of Kidney Cancer

Doc Talk | World Kidney Cancer Day: How Obesity Increases The Risk Of Kidney Cancer

Doc Talk | World Kidney Cancer Day highlights the connection between obesity and kidney cancer. Learn how excess weight, metabolic disorders, and lifestyle factors can increase kidney cancer risk.

Reported By : Dr. Vaibhav Saxena | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Obesity significantly raises kidney cancer risk; India's rates increasing.
  • Excess body fat promotes cell growth, inflammation, and insulin resistance.
  • Healthy lifestyle choices and early detection manage this silent disease.

Most people know that obesity increases risk for developing diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure; however, what is not as widely recognized is that it also plays an integral role in the development of some cancers, including kidney cancer. In India, the rates of overweight and obesity are steadily increasing and therefore it is important to explore the relationship between obesity and the development of these types of cancer.

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Why Obesity Is A Major Risk Factor For Kidney Cancer

Kidney cancer (Renal Cell Carcinoma, RCC) is the most common form of kidney cancer, accounting for nearly 90% of all kidney cancers. The association between excess weight and RCC is one of the strongest associations among all cancer types. For example, every 5 points of Body Mass Index (BMI) increase can substantially increase the risk of developing kidney cancer. While many risk factors for cancer cannot be modified, obesity can be prevented and acted upon. 

The issue has a specific bearing on India; an analysis of recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data indicate that nearly one-fourth of adults in India are overweight or obese, while recently collected household-level data reveal that about 20% of households contain all adults who are classified as overweight and nearly 10% contain all adults who are living with obesity. Furthermore, sedentary work patterns and a decline in physical activity, combined with urbanization and increased consumption of calorie dense foods, are leading to a fundamental shift in lifestyle. 

How Excess Body Fat Affects Kidney Health

There is a strong biological connection between the presence of excess body fat (obesity) and an increased risk of developing kidney (renal) cancer. The presence of excess body fat in the body is a source of fuel (fat storage) but is also an active endocrine organ Getting to the root of Article explains how obesity (excess body fat) adds to the development of renal (kidney) cancer by creating a state of chronic low-grade inflammation, insulin resistance, and increased levels of growth factors such as IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor-1), all 3 of which can contribute to the abnormal proliferation of cells. In addition to the reasons stated above, the presence of excess body fat increases the likelihood of suffering from hypertension (high blood pressure) and developing type 2 diabetes, both of which are considered to be independent risk factors for kidney cancer.

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Early Detection And Healthy Lifestyle Choices Matter

Another hurdle is that kidney cancer has been referred to as a "silent disease." Usually, when people develop a tumor in their kidney(s), they do not exhibit any symptoms, and the tumor is discovered coincidentally when imaging is done for other reasons. Symptoms such as blood in the urine, flank pain, weight loss, fatigue, or an abdominal mass become evident when the cancer has progressed. 

The good news is that we can reduce the risk of cancer. Healthy lifestyle choices such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, quality sleep, and managing metabolic disease can help us to manage our weight, lower our risk of developing cancer, and improve our health. If you are at risk of developing kidney cancer (due to your weight, having high blood pressure, having high blood sugar, or if someone in your family has had kidney cancer), you should talk to a doctor about your ongoing health care needs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How does obesity increase the risk of kidney cancer?

Obesity, or excess body fat, acts as an active endocrine organ, causing chronic low-grade inflammation, insulin resistance, and increased growth factors like IGF-1. These factors contribute to abnormal cell proliferation, raising kidney cancer risk.

What is Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC)?

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer, accounting for nearly 90% of all kidney cancers. There is a strong association between excess weight and RCC development.

Why is kidney cancer often called a 'silent disease'?

Kidney cancer is termed a 'silent disease' because people usually don't show symptoms when a tumor develops. It's often discovered incidentally during imaging for other medical reasons.

What lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of kidney cancer?

Adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, quality sleep, and managing metabolic diseases, can help reduce the risk of kidney cancer. These choices aid in weight management and overall health.

About the author Dr. Vaibhav Saxena

The author is a Senior Director of Urology, Uro-Oncology, Robotics & Renal Transplant at Yashoda Medicity. An award-winning urologist with international training, he specialises in robotic surgery, minimally invasive urology, uro-oncology, and kidney transplantation.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Obesity Kidney Health World Kidney Cancer Day Kidney Cancer ABP Live Doc Talk
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