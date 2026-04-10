Doc Talk | Eye Allergies Rising In Seasonal Change? Here’s Why Expert Explains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seasonal changes bring airborne allergens like pollen and dust.

These particles trigger eye irritation, redness, itching, and watering.

Avoiding eye rubbing and using sunglasses can offer relief.

Consult an ophthalmologist for persistent or severe eye symptoms.

As fall draws nearer, the change in weather irritates people’s eyes and leads to problems such as itchiness, redness, and watering that will not stop.

For some, it feels like a minor inconvenience. For others, it can make daily activities, working on a laptop, reading, or even stepping outside, quite uncomfortable. Eye allergies tend to become more common during seasonal changes, and there are a few simple reasons why this happens.

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Seasonal Transitions And Why Eyes Become Sensitive

When seasons transition, especially from winter to spring or from summer to monsoon, the environment changes quickly. Trees and plants begin releasing pollen into the air. Dust levels often rise because of dry winds, construction activity, and pollution. All of these tiny particles float around us, often unnoticed, until they come into contact with sensitive eyes. For people who are prone to allergies, the immune system treats these harmless particles as threats, triggering irritation, itching, and inflammation in the eyes.

Common Triggers: Pollen, Dust, And Pollution

Pollen is one of the most common triggers. During certain months, flowering plants release microscopic grains that travel through the air. On breezy days, pollen can easily enter the eyes, especially when people spend time outdoors. Even those who have never experienced allergies before sometimes notice mild symptoms during this time.

Dust and pollution also play a big role. Since seasonal wind carries dust particles it may irritate the delicate surface of the eye. People who live in urban areas may find the changing season’s pollution exacerbates their itching and irritation. When exposed to a combination of allergens and pollution, people’s eyes may feel dry, gritty, and uncomfortable.

Additionally, changes in humidity may also affect the natural tear film that protects our eyes due to which the eyes become more vulnerable to allergens and irritation.

This is why many people experience both dryness and itching at the same time during seasonal transitions.

Everyday Habits That Can Make It Worse

Certain habits can make symptoms worse without us realising it. Rubbing the eyes, for example, might give temporary relief but can actually increase inflammation.

Dry air, prolonged screen time, and wearing contact lenses can make dry eyes feel worse.

The good news is that a few simple changes can provide relief.

Avoid exposure to pollen. Use sunglasses as it can act as a barrier between dust and allergens that can irritate the eyes. Washing the eyes and face helps remove allergens. Avoid touching or rubbing eyes often. Also, keeping your home clean may also help, especially bedding and curtains where dust tends to settle. Lastly, you can use an eye specialist recommended eye drops, to lubricate your eyes. In case of swelling, use a cold compress or ice pack. If your eyes are still red, swollen, or are watering a lot after several days, don't use home treatments. You should see an ophthalmologist.

Seasonal eye allergies are quite common, but they shouldn’t be ignored. With a little awareness and timely care, most people can keep their eyes comfortable and healthy, even when the seasons keep changing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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