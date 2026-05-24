ABP Live Doc Talk | The Reasons Why Gen Z Is Fretting About Cervical, Back, And Leg Pain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gen Z experiences cervical, back, and leg pain due to sedentary digital lifestyles.

Inactive habits weaken muscles and reduce flexibility, increasing pain vulnerability.

Prolonged sitting and poor posture strain joints and affect blood flow.

Stress, lack of sleep, and poor posture worsen body pain issues.

Cervical pain, backache, and leg pain are the conditions that have become frequent complaints among Generation Z individuals. The experts suggest that the main reason for these problems is an unhealthy lifestyle. Spending a lot of time surfing the web, playing video games, or texting makes it hard to keep a proper posture. Being bent over a screen causes strain in the cervical area, which can result in soreness and pain.

Lack Of Sports Activities

In addition to spending most of their time sitting at the desk, young people lead a rather inactive lifestyle. Today, the majority of youth prefer learning from home, remote working, and constantly browsing the web instead of going outside. Thus, lack of movement weakens their muscles and lowers their body flexibility, making them vulnerable to various pains.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Doc Talk | Cervical Pain In The Digital Age: What Young People Need To Know

Gen Z And Leg Pains

Leg pains have also become a prevalent symptom among youth. The sedentary lifestyle with a long duration of sitting and immobility causes poor blood flow, leading to the exertion of undue pressure on the joints and muscles. Gen Z individuals experience pain due to prolonged sitting without moving during their studies, work, or entertainment activities. Uncomfortable footwear and failure to stretch cause more severe pains. Vitamin deficiency, calcium deficiency, neurological disease, obesity, and lack of walking can also result in weak legs in some people. These conditions can reduce muscle strength, affect nerve function, and cause pain or fatigue, making movement difficult and increasing the risk of imbalance, falls, and reduced mobility.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Doc Talk: Hot Nights Could Be More Dangerous Than Daytime Heat, Here's Why

Body Pain Due To Stress And Lack Of Sleep

Stress can also result in body pains. Stress and tension in academics, social comparisons through social media, and worries about future careers cause muscle tension, particularly in the neck and shoulder areas. Lack of proper sleep makes things even worse. A majority of Gen Z individuals remain up until late at night using their cellphones, which affects their body muscles.

Prevention’s Significance

Adopting easy lifestyle practices that will help address these concerns. Correct posture, frequent breaks from using digital devices, exercise, stretching, and sleeping will help improve one’s overall health. Yoga and brisk walking are also efficient ways of easing the stiffness of muscles and increasing flexibility.

Generation Z members are technologically savvy individuals, yet their lifestyles through the use of technology have also affected their physical and mental health.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator