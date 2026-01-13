Colour Your Plate Right: Orange, White, And Green Foods For Balanced Nutrition

(By Dr. Ridhima Khamsera)

Balanced nutrition is usually sold as something complicated. Track this. Cut that. Add a supplement. Follow a plan. In reality, most people are not failing because they lack information. They are overwhelmed by it.

One of the simplest ways to eat better is also the least discussed. Colour.

Not superfoods. Not exotic powders. Just paying attention to what shows up on the plate in terms of orange, white, and green. When these three are present regularly, nutrition starts working quietly in the background.

ALSO READ: Early Diagnosis Saves Brain Function: Recognising Neurological Warning Signs In Time

Orange Foods Bring Energy Without The Crash

Orange foods tend to be misunderstood. They are either overhyped as immunity boosters or avoided because they are “carb heavy.” The truth sits somewhere in between.

Carrots, pumpkin, sweet potato, papaya, mango, and oranges provide slow, usable energy along with antioxidants that support recovery and immunity. These foods work especially well for people who feel tired easily, crash mid day, or struggle with low appetite during stress.

Eaten on their own, they can spike energy briefly. Eaten with protein or fat, they provide steadier fuel. Context matters more than the food itself.

White Foods Support The Gut And Hormones

White foods get blamed because refined versions exist. But whole white foods play a quiet but essential role.

Onion, garlic, cauliflower, mushrooms, radish, coconut, curd, and rice support digestion, gut bacteria, and mineral balance. Many of these foods contain compounds that help the liver process hormones and waste products efficiently.

Cooked white foods are also easier to digest. That matters more than people realise during stress, illness, or hormonal imbalance. Avoiding an entire colour often creates more problems than it solves.

Green Foods Keep The System Regulated

Green foods are not about detox. They are about regulation.

Leafy greens, beans, gourds, and herbs provide fibre, magnesium, and folate, nutrients that support blood sugar stability, nerve function, and digestion. They slow down meals, improve satiety, and reduce the intensity of glucose spikes.

They do not need to dominate the plate. They just need to be present.

Why This Combination Actually Works

Orange fuels. White stabilises. Green regulates.

Together, they create meals that feel satisfying without being heavy and nourishing without being restrictive. Balanced nutrition does not need to be dramatic. It needs to be consistent.

And colour is one of the easiest ways to get there.

Dr. Ridhima Khamsera is a Clinical Dietitian

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator