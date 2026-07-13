The Chandipura virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected sandflies. Outbreaks often occur during the monsoon season when sandfly activity increases.
Chandipura Virus: Symptoms, Causes and Why Gujarat’s Latest Cases Are Raising Concern
Chandipura Virus: Fresh cases in Gujarat have raised concern. Learn about the symptoms, causes, risks for children, treatment options and expert-recommended prevention tips.
- Chandipura virus outbreak claims three children's lives in Gujarat.
- Virus rapidly impacts children's brains, especially during monsoon season.
- Protect children from sandflies; no vaccine, seek early treatment.
Fresh cases of the Chandipura virus in Gujarat have once again put health authorities on alert. According to reports, three children have died, prompting doctors to urge parents to stay vigilant, especially during the monsoon season. Although the virus is considered rare, it can progress rapidly in children and may affect the brain within a short span of time, making early diagnosis and treatment critical. Health experts say the infection may initially appear like a common viral fever, but in severe cases, it can quickly develop into acute encephalitis (brain inflammation), leading to life-threatening complications.
Why The Virus Is More Dangerous During Monsoon
The Chandipura virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected sandflies. According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), outbreaks have been reported in different parts of India over the years, with most cases occurring during the monsoon when sandfly activity increases. Doctors say the illness usually begins with high fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and extreme weakness. However, the condition can deteriorate rapidly as the virus attacks the brain. Children may develop persistent vomiting, seizures, confusion, unusual drowsiness, restlessness or even lose consciousness. In severe cases, patients can slip into a coma within 48 to 72 hours if they do not receive timely medical care. Because of its rapid progression, experts advise parents not to ignore high fever or sudden neurological symptoms in children.
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Children Are At The Highest Risk
Doctors say children below the age of 15 are the most vulnerable because their immune and nervous systems are still developing. Parents should seek immediate medical attention if a child has a fever above 101°F (38.3°C), repeated vomiting, seizures, unusual behaviour, extreme sleepiness or becomes difficult to wake. Currently, there is no specific antiviral medicine or vaccine available for Chandipura virus. Treatment mainly focuses on supportive care, such as managing fever, seizures, dehydration and other complications. Early hospitalisation significantly improves the chances of better outcomes.
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How To Protect Children From Chandipura Virus
As there is no targeted treatment, prevention remains the best defence. Since the virus spreads through infected sandflies, reducing exposure to insect bites is essential. Parents should ensure children wear full-sleeved clothing, especially during the evening, use age-appropriate insect repellents and sleep under insecticide-treated bed nets where necessary. Keeping homes and surroundings clean, disposing of garbage properly and preventing stagnant waste or damp breeding areas can also help reduce the sandfly population. Health experts advise parents to remain alert during the rainy season and seek medical care immediately if a child develops high fever along with neurological symptoms. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can be lifesaving.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is the Chandipura virus transmitted?
What are the initial symptoms of Chandipura virus infection?
Initially, it may seem like a common viral fever with high fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and extreme weakness. However, it can rapidly progress to severe brain inflammation.
Why are children more vulnerable to the Chandipura virus?
Children under 15 are most vulnerable because their immune and nervous systems are still developing. The virus can rapidly progress and attack the brain in a short span of time.
Is there a specific treatment or vaccine for the Chandipura virus?
Currently, there is no specific antiviral medicine or vaccine available for the Chandipura virus. Treatment focuses on supportive care, managing symptoms like fever, seizures, and dehydration.
How can parents protect children from the Chandipura virus?
Parents should reduce sandfly exposure with full-sleeved clothing, insect repellents, and bed nets. Keeping homes clean and preventing stagnant water also helps control sandfly populations.