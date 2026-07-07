Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fortified nutritional yeast offers vegetarians a B12 alternative.

One tablespoon meets daily B12, offers protein, B-vitamins.

Savory, cheesy flavor enhances various dishes easily.

Not a medical treatment; check labels for B12 fortification.

Vitamin B12 is a vital ingredient that promotes neurological function, aids in the body's production of healthy red blood cells and is crucial for the body's conversion of food into energy. For many vegetarians, maintaining sufficient B12 levels can be difficult because it is mostly found in foods derived from animals. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has revealed an alternative that might support daily intake.

And many vegetarians can relate to Nagpal's opening query in her Instagram video: "If you're a vegetarian battling with low B12 levels, what if I told you one scoop of this can complete your daily B12 requirements?" The ingredient, fortified nutritional yeast, a savoury flavouring that has become popular among plant-based eaters because of its flavour and nutritional content.

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Why Nutritional Yeast Stands Out

Nutritionist Nagpal explains that nutritional yeast is much more than a condiment. She claims that a tablespoon (approximately 5 grams) only has 20 calories, thus adding it to meals is simple and doesn't greatly increase calorie intake. It is one of the best protein-rich toppings available for vegetarian diets.

Despite its tiny portion size, it contains about 4 to 5 grams of protein. She also emphasises another significant advantage; nutritional yeast is a source of complete protein in trace amounts because it contains all nine essential amino acids. She claims it can help enhance the nutritional value of regular meals even if it might not be able to completely replace important sources of protein.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Nagpal - Clinical Nutritionist (@nutritionwithpalaknagpal)

Vegetarian Friendly Source Of Vitamin B12

The nutritionist's main recommendation for nutritional yeast is its vitamin B12 concentration. She claims that a tablespoon of enriched nutritional yeast usually contains 2.4 to 5 micrograms of vitamin B12, which is sufficient to meet or even surpass the daily recommended consumption for the majority of adults. Other B-complex vitamins, such as B1, B2, B3 and B6, which are crucial for energy metabolism and preserving normal nerve function, are also provided by nutritional yeast, she continues.

When combined, these elements make nutritional yeast a viable choice for vegetarians who want to boost the nutritional content of their food.

Simple Ways To Include It In Your Diet

The adaptability of nutritional yeast is one of the main factors contributing to its growing popularity. Its flavour is savoury, nutty and cheesy, making it a good plant-based substitute for cheese flavouring. She suggests using it to add flavour and nutrition to salads, spaghetti, popcorn and roasted veggies. Additionally, it can be incorporated into regular meals without requiring significant dietary adjustments by stirring it into soups, sandwiches and grain bowls.

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Although fortified nutritional yeast can be a helpful source of vitamin B12 for vegetarians, medical professionals advise against using it in place of medical treatment for those who have been diagnosed with a deficiency.

The National Health Service (NHS) and the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements (NIH ODS) state that a medical expert should always be consulted if you have persistent exhaustion, tingling feelings, weakness or verified low B12 levels. Additionally, since not all nutritional yeast products are supplemented with vitamin B12, they recommend carefully reading food labels.







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