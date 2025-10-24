Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Glow From Within: Ayurvedic Herbs To Keep You Glowing All Through The Festive Season

Glow From Within: Ayurvedic Herbs To Keep You Glowing All Through The Festive Season

True shine during festivities comes from both external care and internal balance.By properly blending these herbs, you can enjoy the celebrations without sacrificing your inner and external glow.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Bhavana Gaitonde)

The festive season is a time of joy, gatherings, indulgence, and often, a little extra stress on your skin, digestion and internal balance. While everything around us sparkles with lights, colors and smiles, we shouldn't forget about our inner system, which needs support to keep us glowing from within. And that's where the tried-and-true Ayurvedic herbs come into play. By using the right herbs, you may stay radiant, harmonious, and bright during the celebrations.

Here are five powerhouse herbs that you can lean on this festive season:

Haridra (Turmeric):

Often called the “Golden Herb,” Haridra is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce inflammation, fights oxidative stress, aids digestion, and promotes clear, healthy skin. A warm cup of Turmeric milk or including Turmeric in your everyday meals can help maintain your skin’s natural glow.

Neem:

Neem is a well-known antiseptic and detoxifier in Ayurveda, which helps neutralize free radicals and kills harmful microbes and supports healthy, balanced skin. The skin's barrier becomes weak with the indulgence of festive foods and exposure to pollution. Neem acts as a natural ally to keep inflammation and oxidative stress in check while also supporting immune health.

Manjistha:

Manjistha is known as a natural blood purifier in Ayurveda. It promotes clear skin, even pigmentation, and helps eliminate toxins from the body. Ensuring the regular use of Manjistha can help sustain that inner glow that can manifest on the skin.

Guduchi (Giloy):

Guduchi is an adaptogen, which means it helps the body adjust to stress and changing circumstances. During the festive season, our routines are frequently disturbed, which can impact the body's overall well-being. Guduchi being an immunomodulator promotes immunity and supports optimal metabolic function and overall health. It is a powerful herb for maintaining consistent energy levels and boosting inner resilience.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry):

Amla nourishes the skin and hair and is high in antioxidants and Vitamin C. It helps prevent damage from free radicals, improves digestion, and helps boost collagen, aiding skin rejuvenation. Whether consumed fresh, as juice, or in powdered form, Amla is a holistic choice for lasting radiance.

Dr. Bhavana Gaitonde is an Ayurveda Expert - R&D Center, Himalaya Wellness Company

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Skincare Ayurvedic Herbs Glowing Skin Herbs For Glowing Skin
